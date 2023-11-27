Serap Challenges World Bank On State Loans In Nigeria

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the World Bank to investigate the loans acquired by Nigeria’s 36 state governors. This demand, articulated in a letter to World Bank President Ajay Banga, comes amid concerns over the rising debt profile and alleged mismanagement of public funds by these states.
SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, emphasized the urgency of suspending further loans until the states provide a clear account of how previous loans were utilized. The group expressed fears that continued lending without accountability could lead to irresponsible management and diversion of funds.
The organization warned that if the World Bank does not investigate the state governors, it would consider legal action against both the lending body and the 36 states. SERAP argues that the World Bank’s lending practices may inadvertently contribute to the mismanagement or diversion of public funds, including loans and federal allocations.
According to Nigeria’s Debt Management Office, the total public debt portfolio for the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory stands at N9.17 trillion, with the Federal Government’s total public debt portfolio at N78.2 trillion. SERAP urges the World Bank to deploy independent monitors to ensure that loans are not used to fund the luxurious lifestyles of politicians.
Editorial
SERAP’s call for the World Bank to scrutinize loans to Nigerian states is a critical step towards ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency in governance. The rising debt profile of Nigerian states, coupled with allegations of mismanagement, poses a significant risk to the nation’s economic stability.
We advocate for a more stringent vetting process for loan approvals, ensuring that funds are allocated to projects that directly benefit the public. The World Bank, as a global financial institution, has a responsibility to ensure that its loans are used for their intended purposes and not diverted for other uses.
The Nigerian government, both at the federal and state levels, must prioritize transparency and accountability in public spending. The adoption of open governance practices, including public access to state financial records, is essential in building trust and ensuring responsible use of public funds.
While external loans can be instrumental in driving development, they must be managed with the utmost responsibility. Both the World Bank and Nigerian authorities must work collaboratively to ensure that loans contribute positively to the nation’s socio-economic development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Debt Profile: Nigeria’s public debt has been rising steadily, with implications for future economic stability.
- World Bank’s Role: The World Bank plays a significant role in global development, providing loans and grants to countries for various projects.
- Fiscal Responsibility: Effective debt management is crucial for sustainable economic growth and development.
- Transparency in Governance: Transparency and accountability in public spending are key to preventing corruption and ensuring responsible governance.
- Economic Impact: Mismanagement of loans can have far-reaching effects on a country’s economy, affecting everything from infrastructure development to social services.