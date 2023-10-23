Serap Seeks Court Intervention To Halt N57.6Bn Suv Purchase For Lawmakers

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has approached the Federal High Court in Lagos, urging it to prevent the House of Representatives from acquiring and distributing 360 sports utility vehicles (SUVs) worth N57.6 billion to its members. This move by SERAP follows reports indicating the lawmakers’ intent to procure these SUVs. According to the reports, each SUV is estimated to cost taxpayers around N160 million.
SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, revealed in a statement that the organisation had filed applications for “interim and interlocutory injunction” based on these reports. The statement highlighted that many of these vehicles had already been purchased, with some fully paid for and others partially settled.
SERAP’s applications aim to halt the procurement and distribution of SUVs until the court determines the injunction’s motion. The organisation emphasised that the National Assembly’s spending on such luxury vehicles challenges the principles of transparency and accountability.
The statement also mentioned that SERAP had previously filed a suit in August, challenging the National Assembly’s decision to spend billions on exotic and bulletproof cars for its members and principal officials.
SERAP has written to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to intervene and prevent the lawmakers from proceeding with the SUV procurement until the court decides on the injunction.
Editorial:
The decision by the House of Representatives to spend a staggering N57.6 billion on SUVs for its members raises significant concerns about fiscal responsibility and prioritisation. At Yohaig NG, we believe that in a nation grappling with economic challenges, such expenditure appears extravagant and ill-timed.
SERAP’s move to seek judicial intervention underscores the importance of checks and balances in our democratic system. Public funds need to be utilised judiciously, especially when the nation faces pressing needs in sectors like healthcare, education, and infrastructure. The decision to spend such an amount on luxury vehicles, while many Nigerians struggle with necessities, seems tone-deaf.
We commend SERAP’s proactive stance in holding our elected officials accountable. Civil society organisations and the general public must remain vigilant and ensure that public funds are used for the greater good. We hope that this matter will be resolved in a manner that reflects the best interests of the Nigerian populace.
Did You Know?
- The House of Representatives is one of the two chambers of Nigeria’s National Assembly, with the Senate being the other.
- SERAP is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and the protection of socio-economic rights in Nigeria.
- The Federal High Court is one of Nigeria’s superior courts of record, with jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters.
- Nigeria’s National Assembly has faced criticism in the past for its high budgetary allocations compared to other arms of government.
- Public outcry and activism have played pivotal roles in shaping policy decisions and ensuring accountability in many democracies worldwide.