SERAP Threatens Legal Action Over Proposed Salary Hike for Top Officials

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has warned that it may take legal action against President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the controversial proposed salary increase for high-ranking government officials.
The non-profit organisation made this known through a post on Twitter.
The tweet read, “We’re suing the Tinubu administration over its outrageous and illegal 114 per cent increase in the salaries of the President, vice president, state governors and lawmakers, while over 133 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty.”
This comes in the wake of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission’s (RMAFC) recommendation for a salary increase for judicial and political office holders.
The RMAFC’s chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Shehu, represented by the RMAFC commissioner from Kebbi State, Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, disclosed this during the presentation of the reviewed remuneration package for political and judicial office holders to the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris.
The proposed salary increase, described as “outrageous,” is set to benefit the President, Vice President, lawmakers, judges, and the governors of the 36 states, amidst a backdrop of over 133 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty.
Editorial
The proposed 114% salary increase for top government officials has sparked a wave of criticism and concern, and rightly so.
With over 133 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty, the move seems insensitive and out of touch with the harsh realities most Nigerians face.
SERAP’s threat to sue the Tinubu administration over this proposed increase is a commendable step towards holding our leaders accountable.
It is a clear message that the welfare of the citizens should be the priority of any government, not the enrichment of a select few.
While it is essential to ensure that our public officials are adequately remunerated, such decisions should be made considering the current economic climate and the living conditions of the average Nigerian.
It is hoped that the Tinubu administration will reconsider this proposed increase and instead channel these funds towards improving the living conditions of the Nigerian populace.
Did You Know?
- The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) promotes transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.
- Nigeria has one of the highest poverty rates in the world, with over 40% of its population living in extreme poverty.
- The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) monitor the revenues accruing to the Federal Government from revenue-generating agencies.
Yohaig NG is your reliable source for the latest Naija news now.
We bring you up-to-the-minute news stories, thought-provoking editorials, and interesting facts about Nigeria.
We invite our readers to share their thoughts and join the conversation in the comments section.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for the latest Naija news headlines today.