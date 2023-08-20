SERAP to Tinubu: Stop Ex-Governors’ Pensions or Face Court

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a stern directive to President Bola Tinubu.
They’ve called on him to instruct former governors, now serving as ministers in his administration, to cease collecting life pensions, exotic cars, and other allowances from their respective states.
This directive includes notable figures such as Badaru Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Bello Matawalle, Adegboyega Oyetola, and David Umahi.
SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, signed a letter dated August 19, 2023, stating that such appointments of ex-governors collecting life pensions while serving as ministers are implicitly forbidden by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international legal obligations.
The letter further emphasised the importance of acting in the public interest, especially given Nigeria’s current economic challenges.
Editorial:
The recent directive from SERAP to President Bola Tinubu underscores a broader issue of governance and accountability in Nigeria.
The practice of former governors, now serving as ministers, collecting life pensions and other allowances from their states while simultaneously drawing salaries from the federal government raises ethical and legal concerns.
Such double-dipping strains the already stretched public coffers and erodes public trust in the leadership.
While the Nigerian Constitution and international legal obligations implicitly forbid such practices, the onus is on the leadership to enforce these provisions. The challenge lies in balancing political alliances with the broader public interest.
SERAP’s call is a timely reminder that governance should prioritise the welfare of the masses over the privileges of a select few.
As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, the leadership must demonstrate fiscal responsibility and transparency. Addressing such systemic issues will restore public trust and set a precedent for future administrations.
It’s high time that the nation’s leaders put the interests of the many above the privileges of the few.
Did You Know?
- SERAP is a non-governmental organisation promoting transparency, accountability, and socio-economic rights in Nigeria.
- Several former governors, now serving as ministers, allegedly benefit from life pensions and other allowances from their states.
- The Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] implicitly forbids collecting life pensions while serving in another public office.
- States like Jigawa, Kebbi, Ebonyi, Yobe, and Rivers reportedly have provisions for life pensions for their former governors.
- These pension provisions include six cars every three years, houses in Lagos and Abuja, unrestricted medical attention, and other benefits.