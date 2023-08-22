Taraba’s Alleged Encroachment on Adamawa Mining Sites Sparks Concern

The North East chapter of the Nigerian Union of Mining Workers has voiced concerns over the alleged encroachment by the Taraba State government on Adamawa State’s mining sites.
The union asserts that miners recently detained by the Taraba government conducted legitimate mining operations in Adamawa.
Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba recently banned mining in his state. To enforce this ban, he established a committee led by a retired Army General to target illegal miners.
Salisu Shaibu, Secretary of the North East Union of Mining Workers, clarified in a press briefing that those apprehended by the committee were mining in Adamawa’s Tongo Local Council, not Taraba.
The union has called for intervention from both the governor and President Bola Tinubu.
Shaibu criticised the committee for overstepping its authority and urged for the release of all detained miners. The union also alleges that its members were mistreated by the committee, with gold worth millions confiscated.
Editorial
The dispute between Taraba and Adamawa states over mining territories underscores the complexities surrounding resource rights in Nigeria.
While states have the authority to regulate activities within their borders, clear distinctions and respect for boundaries are essential to prevent conflicts.
Governor Agbu Kefas’s decision to ban mining and establish a committee to enforce this ban is within his purview.
However, the alleged detention of miners from a neighbouring state raises questions about jurisdiction and the committee’s methods.
For Nigeria’s mining sector to thrive, there must be transparency, respect for territorial rights, and adherence to due process.
The recent events in Taraba and Adamawa serve as a reminder of the challenges that arise when these principles are not upheld.
Both states must engage in dialogue, clarify boundaries, and ensure miners can operate without fear of wrongful detention.
The mining sector’s potential can only be realised when states have mutual respect and understanding.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has vast mineral resources spread across various states, including gold, coal, bitumen, limestone, and iron ore.
- The mining sector in Nigeria has faced challenges, including illegal mining, environmental degradation, and boundary disputes between states.
- Taraba and Adamawa states are located in the North-Eastern region of Nigeria, sharing cultural and historical ties.
- The Nigerian mining sector contributes a small percentage to the nation’s GDP but has the potential for significant growth with the right policies and investments.
- Boundary disputes between states in Nigeria are not uncommon, often arising due to historical, administrative, or resource-related reasons.