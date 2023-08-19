Tinubu and Governor Mbah Discuss Enugu’s Progress

The Federal government is finalising plans to boost non-oil export earnings through the youth for export programme initiated by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).
This programme, a pivotal intervention by the council, aims to harness the potential of Nigerian youths in the export sector.
It’s designed to equip young individuals for active participation in the global export market.
Dr Ezra Yakusak, Executive Secretary of NEPC, unveiled this initiative during the official launch of the Youth for Export programme (YEP) in Abuja. The programme aims to empower over 8,000 youths within the next four years.
It seeks to address challenges such as knowledge gaps in export business, limited market access, and inadequate trade information that have historically hindered Nigerian exports.
Yakusak elaborated on the programme’s objectives, highlighting its focus on effectively training Nigerian youths to engage in the export value chain.
The initiative also aims to alleviate fears and uncertainties associated with export for young entrepreneurs.
A Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM) representative, Mr Bwari Yusuf, mentioned that the programme is a collaborative effort between NEPC, NEXIM, and Neenab Foods Limited.
Yusuf disclosed that the bank has already disbursed $900,000 in export cash to 200 participating youths over the past two years.
Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), pledged to encourage corps members to embrace the programme, ensuring their self-reliance post-service.
Editorial:
The introduction of the Youth for Export programme by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is a testament to the government’s commitment to diversifying the economy and investing in the nation’s youth.
While Nigeria’s oil sector has historically been the primary revenue generator, it’s evident that a diversified economy is more resilient and sustainable.
The focus on youth in this initiative is particularly commendable. With their energy, innovation, and adaptability, young individuals are the driving force behind any nation’s progress.
By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, the government is boosting exports and ensuring a brighter future for the country.
However, while the programme’s intentions are laudable, its success will hinge on practical implementation.
Past initiatives have often faltered due to bureaucratic red tape, lack of funding, or inadequate training.
It’s crucial for all stakeholders, including NEPC, NEXIM, and Neenab Foods Limited, to ensure this programme doesn’t face a similar fate.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest economies, with diverse exports, including oil, agricultural products, and minerals.
- The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) promotes non-oil exports.
- Youth empowerment is a critical strategy for sustainable economic growth in many countries.
- Diversifying exports can make an economy more resilient to global market fluctuations.
- Investing in youth training and development can lead to long-term economic benefits.