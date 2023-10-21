Tinubu Announces Adeniyi as New Nigeria Customs Chief

President Bola Tinubu has officially confirmed the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service. This announcement was made public by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey, through a statement released in Abuja on Friday. The statement emphasised President Tinubu’s expectations for Adeniyi to utilise his vast experience in this pivotal role. The appointment, which became effective on October 19, will adhere to the existing Public Service Rules.
Editorial:
The appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service is a significant move for the nation’s customs operations. We at Yohaig NG believe that such appointments play a crucial role in shaping the direction and efficiency of customs operations, which are vital for the country’s economic growth and security.
The Nigeria Customs Service, being a critical revenue-generating agency, requires a leader with vision, experience, and the ability to adapt to the ever-evolving challenges of customs operations. Adeniyi’s appointment comes at a time when there’s a pressing need to modernise customs operations, especially in the areas of technology integration and streamlining processes. It’s also essential to ensure that the customs service operates with transparency, integrity, and efficiency.
We hope that under Adeniyi’s leadership, the Nigeria Customs Service will witness significant improvements in its operations, ensuring smoother trade facilitation, enhanced revenue collection, and strengthened border security. It’s also crucial for the new Comptroller-General to foster a culture of accountability and professionalism within the service.
Did You Know?
- The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is responsible for the collection of customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts in Nigeria.
- The NCS plays a crucial role in trade facilitation, ensuring that goods coming into and going out of Nigeria adhere to international and national trade policies.
- Modern customs operations globally are increasingly relying on technology to enhance efficiency, reduce manual interventions, and curb corruption.
- The NCS has a rich history, with its origins dating back to the colonial era when it was known as the Department of Customs and Excise.
- Over the years, the NCS has undergone several reforms aimed at improving its operations and aligning with global best practices.