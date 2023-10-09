Tinubu Appoints Durotoye, Four Others to Presidential Team

President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed Fela Durotoye and four other individuals as members of the presidential advisory team, as announced by the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.
Fela Durotoye, a business consultant and President of the GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, is now the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Values and Social Justice. Fredrick Nwabufo, a journalist and communications specialist, has been appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.
Linda Akhigbe, a Mass Communication graduate and former Channels Television’s Senate correspondent, has been appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Strategic Communications and will also serve as the Communications Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.
Aliyu Audu, Chairman of the APC Rebirth, is now the Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs. Lastly, Francis Abah has been appointed Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties. President Tinubu has tasked the new appointees to maintain high standards of decorum and decency in their public engagements.
Editorial
The recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, particularly of Fela Durotoye, a notable business consultant and social justice advocate, signal a strategic move towards integrating diverse expertise into the presidential advisory team.
We believe that the inclusion of individuals from various professional backgrounds can potentially bring a fresh perspective and innovative approaches to governance and policy-making.
However, these appointments must translate into tangible, positive outcomes for the nation. The new team members, each with their unique skills and experiences, should be leveraged to address the myriad of challenges facing the country, from economic hurdles to social justice issues.
The advisory team must work cohesively, ensuring that their varied expertise converges to formulate strategies that drive national development and social equity.
We hope that the new appointees will utilise their platforms to amplify the voices of the citizenry, ensuring that policies and initiatives are not only top-down but are also reflective of the collective aspirations and needs of the people.
The advisory team should serve as a bridge, facilitating a symbiotic relationship between the government and the governed, thereby fostering a unified society that caters sufficiently to the needs of all, regardless of any differences.
Did You Know?
- Fela Durotoye, now appointed Senior Special Assistant to the President, ran for the Nigerian presidency in the 2019 elections as the candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria.
- The GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation, led by Durotoye, focuses on building exemplary, transparent, and service-oriented leadership in Nigeria.
- Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, is known for his articulate presentations and has been involved in various government media engagements.
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), where Linda Akhigbe will serve as Communications Adviser, was established in 1975 and consists of 15 West African countries.
- The APC Rebirth, a pressure group within the All Progressives Congress, seeks to promote good governance and the reformation of the party to serve the interests of the populace.