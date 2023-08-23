Tinubu Directs Nimc Head To Start Pre Retirement Leave

Tinubu Directs NIMC Head to Start Pre-Retirement Leave

From Abuja, President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive. The Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz is to begin a 90-day pre-retirement leave.

This leave starts on August 24, 2023. It will lead to his official retirement on November 24, 2023.

Simultaneously, President Tinubu has approved a new appointment. Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote will serve as the Interim Director-General/CEO of NIMC.

This interim position will last for 90 days from August 24. After this, Engr. Coker-Odusote will embark on a full four-year term as the leading NIMC Director-General/CEO.

The official statement came from Ajiri Ngelale. He is the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

In another development, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub has a new role. He will lead the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), succeeding the outgoing Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi.

Editorial

President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive regarding the NIMC showcases governance dynamism. It also highlights the significance of succession planning in critical institutions.

The NIMC is central to Nigeria’s identity management. Thus, its leadership transition is of paramount importance.

Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote’s appointment, even if interim, speaks volumes about the administration’s confidence in her.

Seamless transitions in such institutions are vital. They ensure the continued efficiency and integrity of operations.

Engr. Coker-Odusote’s subsequent full-term will be under scrutiny. It will indicate the NIMC’s future trajectory.

Furthermore, Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub’s appointment to DTAC is noteworthy. It underscores the role of technical aid in Nigeria’s growth strategy.

Fresh perspectives in leadership are essential. Yet, it’s equally crucial to acknowledge the efforts of departing officials.

Did You Know?

  • The NIMC was founded in 2007. Its role is to manage Nigeria’s National Identity Database.
  • NIMC issues the National Identification Number (NIN). Every registrable person in Nigeria must have one.
  • The DTAC was set up to promote manpower and skill exchange. It focuses on African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries.
  • DTAC has been pivotal in South-South cooperation. It’s especially significant among African nations.
  • Nigeria’s identity management is crucial across sectors. It impacts banking, telecoms, and social services, ensuring efficient service access for citizens.

  • Ubaso Nwaozuzu

    Ubaso Nwaozuzu is a content creator, digital marketer, and cigar enthusiast who loves DIY, people-watching, fishing, gardening, bodybuilding, cooking, and grilling. Ubaso has been an avid golfer for many years, and you can often find him on the golf course with his buddies. He also enjoys billiards and bowling in his free time and occasionally plays football or boxing to stay in shape. When he's not working or playing sports, he likes to relax by reading books about survival or wine tasting!

