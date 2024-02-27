Tinubu Implements Oronsaye Report, Merges 29 Agencies

Twelve years after the Stephen Oronsaye Report was submitted, the Federal Government has finally approved some of its recommendations to streamline governance and reduce costs. This decision will see the merger of 29 government agencies and the absorption of eight parastatals into other agencies. Additionally, four agencies will be relocated to various ministries, and one is set to be disbanded.
The announcement was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, following a Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja. The Oronsaye Report, submitted in 2012, had initially identified 541 statutory and non-statutory Federal Government parastatals, commissions, and agencies. It recommended significant reductions, including the scrapping of 38 agencies, the merging of 52, and the reversion of 14 to departments within ministries.
Among the report’s notable recommendations was the consolidation of the nation’s three leading anti-corruption bodies into a single entity. Implementing these changes is expected to save the Nigerian Government over N241 billion, according to a PUNCH analysis.
Despite concerns, the minister assured that the restructuring would not result in job losses. Employees affected by the mergers and scrappings must be accommodated within the new organisational structure. This move is part of President Bola Tinubu’s broader strategy to reduce governance costs and improve efficiency.
The restructuring includes merging the National Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS with the Centre for Disease Control and combining the National Emergency Management Agency with the National Commission for Refugee Migration and Internally Displaced Persons. Other significant changes involve the merging of various agencies related to science, technology, education, and emergency management.
President Tinubu has established a committee to oversee the restructuring process and ensure the necessary legislative amendments are made. This committee is tasked with completing its work within 12 weeks and includes critical government officials and advisors.
Editorial
In a bold stride towards efficient governance, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has taken a decisive step by adopting the long-overdue Oronsaye Report. This move is not merely administrative; it is a transformative agenda aimed at redefining the Nigerian government’s operational framework. By merging 29 agencies and reorganising several others, the government is signalling its commitment to a leaner, more efficient, cost-effective governance model.
The essence of this reform is to eliminate redundancy and overlap in government functions, which have long been a drain on the nation’s resources. The anticipated savings of over N241 billion underscore the financial prudence behind this decision. Yet, beyond the numbers, this reform is a testament to the administration’s vision for a streamlined government that can more effectively serve its citizens.
We stand at a pivotal moment where the choice to embrace change could redefine our national trajectory. This administration’s willingness to tackle the complexities of governance reform head-on is commendable. It reflects a deep understanding that the path to sustainable development is paved with efficiency, accountability, and strategic consolidation.
As we navigate through these changes, it is crucial to ensure that the human element of governance is not lost. The commitment to safeguarding jobs amidst these reforms is a reassuring sign of a government that values its workforce. It is a delicate balance between optimising governance and ensuring the welfare of those who serve the nation.
This reform is a clarion call to all sectors of government to embrace efficiency and innovation. It challenges the status quo and sets a new standard for public service. As we embark on this journey of transformation, let us remain united in our quest for a more efficient, effective, and service-oriented government. The adoption of the Oronsaye Report is not just a policy shift; it is a bold step towards the future we aspire to create.
Did You Know?
- The Oronsaye Report, officially known as the report on the restructuring and rationalisation of federal government parastatals, commissions, and agencies, was submitted in 2012 but has remained largely unimplemented until now.
- Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of government agencies and parastatals in Africa, a factor that has contributed significantly to the high cost of governance.
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau are among the top anti-corruption agencies recommended for merger in the report.
- The implementation of the Oronsaye Report is expected to not only save costs but also enhance the efficiency of government operations by eliminating duplicative functions and fostering synergy among agencies.
- Before this recent implementation decision, there had been widespread public debate and advocacy for the adoption of the Oronsaye Report as a crucial step towards reforming Nigeria’s public sector and reducing the fiscal burden on the government.