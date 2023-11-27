Tinubu Inaugurates Eight New Permanent Secretaries and Leads FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu, on a significant Monday, administered the oath of office to eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries. These appointments, confirmed last Friday, followed a rigorous selection process within the Federal Civil Service. The ceremony marked the beginning of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, chaired by President Tinubu.
The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo, Adeoye Ayodeji, Rimi Abba, Bako Odoh, Omachi Omenka, Ahmed Umar, Watti Tinuke, and Ella Agbo. Their elevation to these roles signifies a pivotal moment in their careers and the administration’s functioning.
Concurrently, President Tinubu is presiding over the FEC meeting, with Vice President Kashim Shettima in attendance. The meeting also sees the participation of key figures such as George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President.
This FEC gathering, significant in its scope, includes all ministers and several senior presidential aides. These individuals, granted permission by Tinubu, play a crucial role in the meeting’s proceedings, reflecting the administration’s collaborative approach to governance.
Editorial
We, at Yohaig NG, view President Tinubu’s recent appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries as a strategic move, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to efficient governance. This decision not only brings fresh perspectives to the Federal Civil Service but also underscores the importance of a merit-based selection process in public service appointments.
The inclusion of these new appointees in the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Tinubu, is a testament to the administration’s dedication to inclusive and collaborative governance. It is imperative that these new appointees, now at the helm of their respective departments, embody the principles of transparency, efficiency, and public service. Their roles are crucial in shaping policies and decisions that affect the lives of millions.
We believe that the administration should continue to prioritize merit and competence in its appointments. This approach will not only enhance the quality of governance but also bolster public confidence in the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.
The presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima and other key government officials at the FEC meeting further highlights the collective responsibility of the administration in addressing the nation’s challenges. This team needs to work cohesively, ensuring that their decisions and policies are aligned with the nation’s broader objectives of growth and development.
The administration’s recent actions, particularly in appointing these Permanent Secretaries, should be seen as a step towards reinforcing a more dynamic and responsive governance structure. We urge the administration to maintain this momentum, ensuring that every appointment and decision is made with the nation’s best interests at heart.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Federal Civil Service: The Federal Civil Service in Nigeria is a key component of the nation’s governance structure, responsible for implementing government policies and providing essential public services.
- Role of Permanent Secretaries: Permanent Secretaries in Nigeria serve as the administrative heads of ministries, playing a pivotal role in policy formulation and implementation.
- Federal Executive Council (FEC): The FEC, chaired by the President, is the principal decision-making body of the Nigerian government, comprising the President, Vice President, Ministers, and other key officials.
- Merit-Based Selection: The selection process for Permanent Secretaries in Nigeria emphasizes merit and competence, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are appointed to these critical positions.
- Impact on Governance: The appointment of new Permanent Secretaries can significantly impact the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations, influencing the delivery of public services and the implementation of policies.