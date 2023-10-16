Tinubu Inducts Three New Ministers, Chairs FEC Session

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated three new ministers into his 48-member cabinet on Monday. The swearing-in of Jamila Bio Ibrahim, Ayodele Olawande, and Balarabe Lawal took place at the Council Chamber of the State House, preceding the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which Tinubu chaired.
This induction follows the Senate’s approval of the trio on October 4, 2023. Ibrahim and Olawande have been designated as Minister of Youth and Minister of State for Youth, respectively.
Meanwhile, Lawal, previously the secretary to the government under former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, will serve as the minister of environment.
The FEC meeting was significant as it marked the second gathering since President Tinubu’s assumption of office on May 29, 2023, after a 48-day break.
The Council, as outlined in Article 144 (5) of the 1999 Constitution, is responsible for formulating policies, executing government projects, and assisting the President in his executive duties.
Editorial
The recent induction of three new ministers by President Bola Tinubu signifies a proactive approach to governance. At Yohaig NG, we recognise the importance of a dynamic and competent cabinet in driving national development.
The roles assigned to these new ministers, especially in the youth and environment sectors, are crucial given the current challenges Nigeria faces.
It’s essential for these ministers to hit the ground running, understanding the weight of their responsibilities. The youth sector, in particular, requires innovative strategies to address unemployment, education, and empowerment.
Similarly, the environment portfolio demands urgent attention, considering the global climate crisis and its impact on Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Niger State is the largest in Nigeria by land area and is situated in the North-Central region.
- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) is a pivotal body in the Nigerian government, responsible for policy formulation and project execution.
- Bola Tinubu’s administration has emphasised youth empowerment and environmental sustainability as key focus areas.
- The Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja is the official meeting place for the FEC.
- The Nigerian constitution mandates the President to seek advice from various advisory bodies, including the Council of State and the National Security Council.