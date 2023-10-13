Tinubu Instates New Leadership for Key Trade and Investment Agencies

President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers for several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.
The announcement conveyed through a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and publicity, aligns with Tinubu’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s economy by expanding trade through the facilitation of small, medium, and large-scale industries.
The appointments, which are effective immediately, span across various pivotal agencies, including the Corporate Affairs Commission, Industrial Training Fund, and the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, among others.
The appointees, such as Hussaini Ishaq Magaji for the Corporate Affairs Commission and Charles Odii for the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, are expected to deliver optimal performance in line with new key performance indicating benchmarks established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.
The President anticipates that these strategic appointments will significantly contribute to the economic revival based on the foundation of trade expansion.
Editorial
The recent appointments by President Bola Tinubu, targeting key agencies under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, signal a strategic move towards bolstering Nigeria’s economic landscape, particularly through the facilitation of trade and industry.
The critical role of these agencies and parastatals in shaping the economic trajectory of the nation cannot be overstated, and as such, the leadership at the helm of these entities must be poised to navigate through the complexities of our economic milieu.
We believe that while strategic appointments are pivotal, these leaders must be not only well-versed in the intricacies of their respective agencies but are also aligned with a unified vision for economic revitalisation and growth.
These appointments must translate into tangible, impactful actions and policies that resonate across the various sectors of trade and industry.
In this light, we advocate for a comprehensive, collaborative approach that ensures that the newly appointed leaders are not working in silos but are synchronised in their efforts to drive cohesive, impactful policies and initiatives that propel Nigeria towards sustainable economic growth and stability.
Did You Know?
- The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) of Nigeria was established in 1990 and is responsible for the registration and regulation of companies in Nigeria.
- The Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) was established in 2003 to promote the development of the MSME sector of the Nigerian Economy.
- The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment is tasked with formulating and implementing policies and programmes to attract investment, boost industrialisation, increase trade and exports, and develop enterprises.
- Nigeria has a diverse economy with sectors such as oil, mining, agriculture, services, and manufacturing, playing significant roles in its economic development.
- The National Industrial Revolution Plan, launched by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, aims to diversify Nigeria’s economy and attract investment into sectors such as agribusiness, solid minerals, and tourism.