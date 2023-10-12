Tinubu Instates New Leadership in Key Digital Economy Sectors

President Bola Tinubu has decisively replaced the Chief Executive Officers of three pivotal agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy.
The reshuffle affects the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; the Nigerian Postal Service’s Sunday Adepoju; and Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited’s Tukur Funtua.
The announcement, made by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, introduced the new CEOs: Aminu Maida for NCC, Nkechi Egerton-Idehen for NIGCOMSAT, and Tola Odeyemi for NIPOST.
In addition, Kashifu Abdullahi and Dr Vincent Olatunji were reappointed as Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency and the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, respectively.
Idris Alubankudi was also appointed as the new Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy. These appointments, effective immediately, signal a significant reshaping in the leadership across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.
Editorial
The sweeping changes in the leadership of key agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy, orchestrated by President Bola Tinubu, underscore a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey towards digital transformation and innovation.
The reshuffling of these vital positions, particularly in sectors that are integral to our digital economy and communication infrastructure, signals a recalibration of strategies and potentially, policy directions. We, as a collective, must remain vigilant and engaged, ensuring that these changes serve to enhance our digital economy and foster innovation.
The new leadership must embark on a path that not only sustains but amplifies the momentum towards achieving a robust digital economy. The reappointments and new appointments must be scrutinised through the lens of capability, experience, and the vision that each individual brings to the table.
We must ensure that these changes serve to fortify our digital infrastructure, enhance our global competitiveness in the digital economy, and facilitate the creation of an environment that nurtures innovation and entrepreneurship.
In this digital era, where technology and innovation are pivotal to economic development and global competitiveness, we must ensure that our strategies and leadership in these sectors are not only robust but also forward-thinking.
The new leadership must navigate through the complexities of the global digital landscape, ensuring that our policies and strategies are aligned with global trends and that we are well-positioned to harness the myriad of opportunities that the digital economy presents.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was established in 1992, and it is responsible for regulating telecommunications services and facilities throughout Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), which has been in operation for over a century, provides postal and parcel services across Nigeria and international destinations.
- Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) was incorporated in 2006 and operates Nigeria’s communications satellites, providing various services like broadband internet and VSAT.
- The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was created in 2001 to implement policies that use IT to transform Nigeria into a knowledge-based economy.
- The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is responsible for ensuring that Nigerian businesses and governments comply with data protection laws, safeguarding citizens’ privacy.