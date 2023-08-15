Tinubu Promises No Hike in Petrol Prices Amidst Market Deregulation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that petrol prices will remain stable nationwide. This statement was relayed by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday.
Emphasising the deregulated status of the market, Ngelale highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing inefficiencies within the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors.
This approach aims to sustain current prices without reverting to previous policies in the petroleum industry.
This announcement follows closely on the heels of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited’s declaration that they have no intentions of increasing the petrol pump price.
The NNPC’s statement responded to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) warning.
On Monday, Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, had cautioned that the NLC would initiate an indefinite strike if the NNPC announced another petrol price hike.
Since President Tinubu’s declaration on May 29 that the fuel subsidy has been discontinued, the NNPC has made several adjustments to petrol prices.
These adjustments saw prices rise from around N185 to approximately N500 and then to N617 in July.
This price escalation ignited widespread discontent, culminating in a nationwide protest two weeks prior.
Editorial:
The assurance from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the stability of petrol prices is a significant step towards alleviating the concerns of many Nigerians.
Fuel prices directly impact the cost of living, and any fluctuations can strain the already stretched budgets of households.
While the decision to deregulate the market is seen as a move towards economic realism, it’s essential to strike a balance to ensure the ordinary citizen isn’t unduly burdened.
Critics might argue that the deregulation of the market should naturally lead to price adjustments based on global oil prices.
However, the government’s role is not just to implement policies but to ensure that these policies do not disproportionately affect the vulnerable sections of society.
The recent hikes in petrol prices, followed by nationwide protests, are a testament to the delicate nature of this issue.
The government and relevant stakeholders must maintain open communication channels with the public.
Transparency in decision-making and a commitment to addressing inefficiencies in the petroleum sector can go a long way in building trust and ensuring the nation moves forward together.
Did You Know?
- The deregulation of the petroleum market means that prices are determined by market forces rather than government interventions.
- The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is the state oil corporation responsible for developing and selling petroleum products in Nigeria.
- The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is the central labour union in Nigeria, representing workers’ interests.
- Fuel subsidies were implemented to reduce the cost of petrol for consumers, but they have significantly strained the nation’s finances.
- The recent nationwide protests highlight the sensitivity of fuel prices and their impact on the daily lives of Nigerians.