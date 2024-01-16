Tinubu Reassures Nigerians Amid ‘Japa’ Exodus: More Training Promised

In a significant address in Owerri, Imo State, President Bola Tinubu, on January 15, 2024, responded to the growing concern over the ‘Japa’ phenomenon – the mass departure of skilled workers from Nigeria. During the second term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma, Tinubu emphasized the government’s commitment to training more individuals to bridge the professional gaps in critical sectors like health and technology.
Tinubu highlighted the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration’s focus on education for children and youths, along with increased attention and funding for healthcare. He reassured citizens, particularly in the South-East, of efforts to enhance peace and stability in the region.
The ‘Japa’ trend, a term coined for the widespread emigration that intensified post-COVID-19, has led to a significant shortage of skilled manpower, especially in the healthcare sector. This departure is driven by factors such as poor remuneration and inadequate welfare. Countries like the UK, the US, and Canada have become prime destinations for Nigerian youths seeking better education, job opportunities, and security. This phenomenon coincides with Nigeria’s unemployment rate hitting a record 33.3 per cent.
Editorial:
Reflecting on President Tinubu’s recent assurances in Owerri, it’s crucial to recognize this situation’s underlying challenges and opportunities. The ‘Japa’ phenomenon is not just a migration issue; it’s a wake-up call for systemic change. Our administration’s commitment to training and education is commendable, but it must be part of a broader strategy addressing this exodus’s root causes.
We must ask ourselves: Why are our skilled professionals leaving? The answer lies in economic factors and the quest for a quality life, professional growth, and security. Therefore, our response should be multifaceted, focusing on improving healthcare, education, and employment opportunities while ensuring a stable and secure environment for all Nigerians.
Our vision for a prosperous Nigeria is one where our youths see their future within this nation, not beyond its borders. This vision requires government action and the involvement of private sectors and communities. Together, we can create a Nigeria where the next generation sees opportunities for growth, innovation, and leadership.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest youth populations in the world, with over 60% of its population under the age of 25.
- ‘Japa’ is derived from a Nigerian Pidgin meaning ‘to run swiftly’.
- Nigeria’s healthcare system ranks 187th out of 191 countries in the World Health Organization’s performance ranking.
- The Nigerian diaspora sent back over $25 billion in remittances in 2021, making it one of the country’s most significant sources of foreign exchange earnings.
- The tech industry in Nigeria has been increasing, with Lagos often referred to as the “Silicon Valley of Africa”.