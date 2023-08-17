Tinubu Takes Petroleum Ministry Helm; Oil Workers Demand Results

Oil workers have voiced their expectations following President Bola Tinubu’s decision to oversee the Petroleum Ministry. This move is reminiscent of his predecessor’s approach.
Alongside President Tinubu, former Senator Heineken Lokpobiri has been appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. This announcement came nine days post the Senate’s confirmation of 45 ministers.
The official swearing-in ceremony is slated for Monday at the State House Conference in Aso Villa, Abuja.
Lumumba Okugbawa, the General Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, has expressed that the President’s role in the petroleum ministry isn’t of primary concern. Instead, the focus should be on his performance.
He pointed out that former President Muhammadu Buhari juggled both roles, suggesting that Tinubu is equally up to the task.
However, challenges in the petroleum sector remain pressing.
Bala Zaka, a known petroleum expert, has highlighted the urgent need to tackle issues like crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.
He also emphasised the importance of introducing policies to draw investments and align the industry with global standards.
The President’s portfolio assignments have garnered a mix of reactions.
While some experts have lauded the choices, others have reservations, especially concerning appointing a former governor to the defence ministry amidst the nation’s ongoing security challenges.
