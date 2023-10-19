Tinubu to Dismiss Underperforming Ministers Within Six Months, Declares Adeyemi

Adeyemi Smart, the former senator representing Kogi West in the ninth Senate, made a bold statement on Wednesday regarding President Bola Tinubu’s governance approach. He asserted that President Tinubu would not hesitate to dismiss any minister who underperforms within a six-month timeframe. During an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adeyemi portrayed Tinubu as a leader who expects regular performance reports from his ministers.
Adeyemi emphasised:
“From his track record, if you don’t deliver in six months, he’ll show you the exit.”
He further described Tinubu as a leader eager to make impactful changes, aiming to restore Nigeria’s lost glory and address the nation’s challenges. Adeyemi warned that while ministerial appointments are commendable, those who fail to meet the expected standards will face swift consequences.
Additionally, Adeyemi commented on the recent tension between Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, the Senate’s Chief Whip, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio. He highlighted Ndume’s objections to Akpabio’s leadership style during a Senate session. Notably, Ndume had managed Akpabio’s campaign for the Senate presidency earlier in June. Addressing rumours of a potential impeachment against Akpabio, Adeyemi described the Senate President as non-threatening and suggested that members of the new 10th Assembly are still adjusting to their roles.
Editorial:
Effective governance requires leaders who are not only visionary but also accountable. President Bola Tinubu’s purported stance on ministerial performance, as highlighted by Adeyemi Smart, underscores the importance of accountability at the highest levels of government. While setting high standards is commendable, it’s equally crucial to ensure that these standards are realistic and achievable.
The recent tensions within the Senate also serve as a reminder of the delicate balance required in governance. While disagreements are natural in any democratic setting, leaders need to approach differences constructively, prioritising the nation’s interests above personal or political agendas.
We believe that for Nigeria to progress, leaders at all levels must be held accountable for their actions and decisions. It’s not just about setting standards but ensuring that these standards translate into tangible benefits for the Nigerian people. We hope that the current leadership will rise to the occasion, delivering on their promises and driving the nation towards a brighter future.
Did You Know?
- Bola Tinubu previously served as the Governor of Lagos State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.
- The Nigerian Senate, along with the House of Representatives, forms the National Assembly, which is the legislative arm of the Nigerian federal government.
- Adeyemi Smart has been a notable figure in Nigerian politics, representing Kogi West in the ninth Senate.
- The role of a Senate President in Nigeria is akin to that of a Speaker in many other legislative bodies, presiding over Senate sessions and ensuring order.
- The concept of ministerial accountability is not unique to Nigeria; many democracies worldwide have mechanisms in place to ensure that appointed ministers perform their duties effectively.