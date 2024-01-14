Tinubu Urges APC Governors: Transform Nigeria’s Wealth into Prosperity

President Bola Tinubu, in a recent meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Presidential Villa, emphatically stated that Nigerians have no justification for poverty. He urged the governors to develop and implement policies that prioritise the welfare of all Nigerians, emphasising the importance of national interests over political affiliations.
Tinubu, in a statement released by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, reflected on Nigeria’s journey, highlighting the challenges of infrastructural decay, inadequate education, and insufficient health facilities. He affirmed, “We are not a cursed country, but blessed.”
The President identified divisiveness as a significant national challenge and called on the APC to focus on unifying and healing the nation. He stressed the need for a collective national vision and the channelling of resources towards nation-building. Tinubu believes that development policies will only be effective when they are inclusive, sustainable, and have a sense of ownership among the people.
He highlighted Nigeria’s abundant human, natural, and material resources and expressed confidence in overcoming the lack of quality infrastructure, education, and health facilities. Tinubu encouraged the governors to work on a comprehensive school-feeding program tailored to the unique needs of each state to ensure all children have access to education.
“We should not see children as mere statistics but as a testament to our success in bringing them back to school,” he said, proposing the establishment of a committee to refine the school feeding methods. He also emphasised the program’s potential to boost agriculture, especially in livestock farming and dairy.
Tinubu commended Borno State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum for his efforts in restoring irrigation systems for year-round crop cultivation, showcasing the practical steps towards agricultural development and food security.
Editorial
As we reflect on President Bola Tinubu’s recent address to the APC governors, it’s clear that his vision for Nigeria is one of transformation and prosperity. His call for policies prioritising all Nigerians’ welfare is a political statement and a roadmap for the nation’s economic and social development journey.
The President’s emphasis on overcoming infrastructural decay, educational shortcomings, and healthcare deficiencies speaks to a deep understanding of the challenges we face as a nation. His assertion that Nigeria is blessed, not cursed, is a powerful reminder of our potential. Regardless of political affiliation, it’s a call to action for every Nigerian to contribute to nation-building.
The proposed school feeding program is a commendable initiative. It’s not just about feeding children; it’s about investing in our future. Ensuring every child has access to education lays the foundation for a more educated, empowered, and prosperous society. If implemented effectively, this program could significantly reduce poverty and improve millions of Nigerians’ quality of life.
The focus on agriculture, particularly in livestock farming and dairy, is a strategic move. It acknowledges the sector’s potential in driving economic growth and ensuring food security. The commendation of Governor Zulum’s efforts in Borno State is a testament to what can be achieved with dedication and effective leadership.
President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria is one of hope and progress. It’s a vision that requires the collective effort of all Nigerians. As we move forward, let us embrace this vision and work together towards a prosperous and united Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, with a diverse mix of cultures, languages, and religions.
- The country is one of the largest oil producers in the world, yet it faces significant challenges in translating this wealth into widespread economic prosperity.
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups, the three most significant being the Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba.
- The Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, is one of the largest film producers in the world in terms of the number of films.
- Nigeria is home to the largest mangrove forest in Africa, located in the Niger Delta.