Tinubu Urges New Ministers to Meet Nigerians’ Expectations

On Monday, August 21, 2023, President Bola Tinubu inaugurated 45 confirmed ministers at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja. During the ceremony, the President emphasized the importance of collaboration and teamwork to fulfil the aspirations of the Nigerian people.
“We must hold each other responsible, we have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians,” President Tinubu stated.
He reminded the ministers that they serve the entire Federal Republic of Nigeria, not just a specific state or region.
The President also stressed the high honour of being chosen to serve in the Federal Executive Council and the tremendous responsibility that comes with it. He called for delivery, accountability, transparency, integrity, and dignity from the ministers.
The inauguration follows the release and review of the list of portfolios for the appointees. Among those sworn in were notable figures such as Nyesom Wike, Wale Edun, Adegboyega Oyetola, David Umahi, Festus Keyamo, and Betta Edu.
Editorial
The recent inauguration of 45 ministers by President Bola Tinubu is a significant event that reflects the administration’s commitment to governance and the welfare of the Nigerian people.
The President’s charge to the new ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians is a clear indication of the government’s focus on accountability, transparency, and service delivery.
While some may argue that the selection process could have been more inclusive or transparent, the fact remains that the President has set clear expectations for the new ministers. The emphasis on collaboration, teamwork, integrity, and dignity resonates with the core values guiding public service.
The new ministers must now prove themselves worthy of the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them. They must work diligently to fulfil their mandates, considering they serve the entire nation, not just their constituencies.
In a time of abundant promise and peril, the ministers must navigate Nigeria’s complex challenges, from economic development to social welfare. They must act with integrity and transparency, ensuring that their actions align with the best interests of the Nigerian people.
The inauguration of the new ministers is a positive step towards achieving the nation’s aspirations. It is a call to action for the ministers to rise to the occasion and deliver on their promises.
The government and the people must hold them accountable, ensuring they live up to the President’s high standards.
Did You Know?
- President Bola Tinubu used the metaphor of driving a vehicle to describe the responsibility of the ministers, with Nigerians watching as they navigated.
