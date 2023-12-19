Tinubu’s Stern Warning to NNPC Board: No Room for Underperformance

President Bola Tinubu recently inaugurated the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Board, emphasising the importance of performance and corporate governance. During the ceremony at the State House, he cautioned the board members against any sense of entitlement. He stressed that the board could face dissolution if they fail to maintain sustained excellence.
Tinubu highlighted the critical role of corporate social responsibility, especially in the Niger Delta region, which has been adversely affected by oil exploration and exploitation. He urged the board to ensure the provision of essential services like quality water, schools, medical facilities, and roads in the region. The President also directed the board to focus on transitioning to cleaner energy sources, particularly gas, and to familiarise themselves with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to enhance production, profitability, and governance.
The Chairman of the Board, Pius Akinyelure, acknowledged President Tinubu’s decision to remove the petrol subsidy, a move seen as crucial to preventing the nation from sinking into debt. Akinyelure committed to addressing issues such as oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, recognising the need for improved efforts in these areas.
Editorial
As we reflect on President Bola Tinubu’s recent inauguration of the NNPCL Board, it’s clear that this marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards improved energy governance and environmental responsibility. The President’s stern warning against non-performance is not just a directive; it’s a call to action for transformative leadership in one of the nation’s most crucial sectors.
The emphasis on corporate social responsibility, particularly in the Niger Delta, is a commendable approach. For too long, this region has borne the environmental cost of Nigeria’s oil wealth without adequate compensation or care. By prioritising the well-being of the Niger Delta, the President is acknowledging a long-overdue debt to the region and its people.
Transitioning to cleaner energy is another critical area highlighted by the President. Nigeria cannot afford to lag as the world moves towards more sustainable energy sources. Focusing on gas as a cleaner alternative is a step in the right direction, aligning with global trends and environmental concerns.
However, challenges such as oil theft and pipeline vandalism remain significant hurdles. The board’s commitment to tackling these issues is crucial for the stability and profitability of the sector. It’s not just about securing pipelines; it’s about securing a future where the energy sector contributes positively to the nation’s economy and the global fight against climate change.
In essence, the inauguration of the NNPCL Board under President Tinubu’s watch is more than a routine administrative change. It’s a symbol of hope and a testament to our nation’s potential for growth and sustainability. We stand at the threshold of a new era in energy governance that promises to balance profitability with responsibility.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer and the sixth-largest in the world.
- The Niger Delta is one of the world’s most extensive wetlands and has a significant biodiversity.
- Nigeria flares a substantial amount of its associated gas, a practice harmful to the environment.
- The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), enacted in 2021, aims to overhaul the Nigerian oil industry.
- Gas flaring in Nigeria contributes to about 10% of the total global warming pollution from gas flaring.