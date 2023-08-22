Tinubu’s Vision: 10 Million Jobs via Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

Dr Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s ambition to generate 10 million jobs through her ministry.
Speaking in Abuja, she conveyed the President’s genuine desire for the welfare of Nigerians and his strategy to achieve this monumental feat through various interventions and initiatives.
Edu, recently inaugurated, has pledged transparency and accountability during her tenure.
She emphasised the importance of the ministry’s role in directly impacting the lives of Nigerians.
The overarching goal is to pull a staggering 136 million Nigerians out of poverty, a journey she believes has begun and will soon yield tangible results.
Editorial
The promise of 10 million jobs by President Bola Tinubu through the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry is a beacon of hope in a nation grappling with unemployment and economic challenges.
While the pledge is laudable, its execution will determine its success.
Job creation isn’t merely about numbers; it’s about creating sustainable, meaningful employment to uplift entire communities.
The focus shouldn’t just be on quantity but on the quality of jobs, ensuring they provide a living wage and growth opportunities.
Furthermore, while the ministry’s efforts are commendable, collaboration with the private sector, educational institutions, and other stakeholders is crucial.
A multi-pronged approach, encompassing education, skill development, and infrastructure, can truly transform the employment landscape of Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s unemployment rate surged to 33.3% in 2020, one of the highest globally.
- The nation has a burgeoning youth population, with over 60% under the age of 24.
- Agriculture, once the primary source of employment, now competes with the oil and tech sectors.
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) contribute about 48% of the national GDP.
- Nigeria has a vibrant tech ecosystem, with startups in Lagos and Abuja receiving significant global investments.