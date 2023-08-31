Top Officials Risk Arrest for Ignoring Parliamentary Summons

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigates non-remittance to the National Housing Fund. They warned CEOs who ignore their invitations may face legal action.
The committee has given defaulting banks until next Thursday to appear. Required information must be provided.
The Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, and the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Folashidun Shonubi, are also summoned. They must appear in person before the panel next Thursday.
Musa Bagos, the committee’s chairman, expressed his frustration. CEOs often claim to be abroad to avoid appearing before the parliament.
Bagos stated that the committee aims for a fair hearing for all. However, they won’t hesitate to invoke legal provisions against anyone undermining its authority.
He emphasized that the committee will not accept representatives. The officials must appear in person.
Editorial
Accountability in Governance: A Non-Negotiable Tenet
The recent House of Representatives ad hoc committee warning is a step in the right direction. It underscores the importance of accountability in governance.
Ignoring a parliamentary summons is not just an insult to the committee. It undermines the very essence of democratic governance.
The committee’s focus is on the non-remittance to the National Housing Fund. This is a critical issue that affects millions of Nigerians.
The absence of critical officials hampers the investigation. It also raises questions about the transparency of these institutions.
The committee has rightly insisted on personal appearances. Sending representatives is not an acceptable alternative.
This insistence sends a strong message. It shows that the committee is serious about its investigative role.
However, the effectiveness of this approach remains to be seen. The committee must follow through with its warnings.
Empty threats will only encourage defaulters. The committee must use its legal powers if needed.
The committee’s stance is commendable. But it must be backed by action.
Only then can it serve as a deterrent to others. It tests the committee’s resolve and the country’s commitment to accountability.
Did You Know?
- The National Housing Fund was established to ensure affordable housing for Nigerians.
- Non-remittance to such funds can have a cascading effect on the economy.
- Parliamentary committees have the power to subpoena individuals in Nigeria.
- Ignoring a parliamentary summons can lead to legal consequences.
- The Central Bank of Nigeria is crucial to the country’s financial stability.