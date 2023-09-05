Vp Shettima Urges Aides To Exercise Discretion In Governance

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political aides to exercise discretion in their public and private lives. The charge was made during a retreat and sensitisation programme focused on administrative procedure and governance in the public sector.
Shettima emphasised that the aides are legally bound in all matters of official correspondence.
He warned that any mishandling of information could have far-reaching consequences, including eroding public trust and jeopardising national security. The Vice President also noted that their actions would be under intense scrutiny and advised them to be responsible.
The retreat aims to equip aides with the fundamental tenets of public sector administration and governance.
Editorial
Vice President Kashim Shettima’s call for discretion among political aides is a timely reminder of the responsibilities that come with public office.
The message is clear: public servants must act with integrity and transparency, as their actions have a ripple effect on governance and public trust.
However, the call for discretion should not be an excuse for opacity or lack of accountability. While discretion is essential, it must be balanced with the public’s right to know.
The retreat is a positive step, but it should be followed by concrete measures to ensure that political aides adhere to the highest ethical standards.
The role of political aides is often underestimated, yet they are crucial in shaping policy and public perception.
Therefore, it’s imperative that they are well-equipped with the skills and knowledge to navigate the complexities of governance.
Did You Know?
- Kashim Shettima served as the Governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019 before becoming Vice President.
- Political aides in Nigeria often serve as advisors, spokespersons, or assistants to public office holders.
- The concept of “discretion” in governance refers to the freedom to make decisions based on one’s judgement within the bounds of the law.
- Nigeria ranks 149 out of 180 countries in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International.
- Various laws and regulations, including the Freedom of Information Act of 2011, guide public sector governance in Nigeria.