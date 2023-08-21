Wike, Adelabu, Umahi, Others Sworn in as New Ministers

The inauguration of 45 ministers-designate into the Federal Executive Council occurred at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja. The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Aguri Ngelale, read the citation of the Ministers, followed by their oaths-taking.
The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office.
On August 7, the Senate confirmed 45 ministers-designate out of the 48 nominees sent by the President. The ministers-designate were sworn in according to their respective states of origin.
The swearing-in ceremony comes less than a week after President Bola Tinubu released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees, which had former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as the Minister of Federal Capital Territory and Festus Keyamo as Minister of Aviation.
The complete list of ministers includes:
- Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani
- Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salaco
- Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun
- Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji
- Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu
- Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa
- Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
- Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
- Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola
- Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
- Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
- Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
- Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
- Minister of Works, David Umahi
- Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
- Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
- Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
- Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo
- Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
- Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
- Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
- Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
- Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
- Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
- Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
- Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
- Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
- Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
- Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
- Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
- Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyar
- Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
- Minister of Transportation, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
- Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
- Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
- Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
- Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
- Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
- Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
- Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
- Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
- Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
- Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi
- Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
Editorial
The recent inauguration of 45 ministers-designate into the Federal Executive Council marks a significant milestone in the governance of Nigeria. The event at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja, displayed the nation’s commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.
The opposition may argue that the selection process was biased or that some nominees were not the best choices for their respective roles. However, the fact remains that the Senate confirmed 45 out of 48 nominees, and the President has released the portfolios for the ministerial nominees.
The implications of this event are far-reaching. The new ministers, including prominent figures such as Nyesom Wike, Festus Keyamo, and others, are now tasked with significant responsibilities in various sectors, from Communications and Digital Economy to Defence and Justice.
Their performance will directly impact the nation’s development, economy, and international reputation.
The current state of affairs in Nigeria demands proactive and innovative leadership. The newly sworn-in ministers must rise to the occasion, engaging with complex problems, offering alternative solutions, and working diligently to fulfil their duties.
The nation’s eyes are on them, and the expectations are high.
The inauguration of the new ministers is a step forward for Nigeria. It is a call to action for the new leaders to demonstrate integrity, competence, and a commitment to the Nigerian people.
The government must now ensure that these ministers are held accountable and deliver on their promises to the nation.
Did You Know?
- Nyesom Wike, the new Minister of Federal Capital Territory, was a former governor of Rivers State.
- Festus Keyamo, now the Minister of Aviation, is a renowned lawyer and human rights activist.
- The Federal Executive Council is responsible for the execution and maintenance of the laws of the Federation.
- The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, administered the oath of office to the new ministers.
- The inauguration included a diverse range of portfolios, reflecting the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing Nigeria today.