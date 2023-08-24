Wike Refutes Claims of Purchasing ₦300m Bulletproof Car as FCT Minister

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has publicly denied allegations of purchasing a ₦300m Armoured Lexus vehicle upon assuming his ministerial role.
After inspecting the Abuja Light Rail, Wike challenged journalists to verify the authenticity of his car’s bulletproof claims.
The former Rivers State governor was dismayed at the circulating social media reports.
He clarified that he hasn’t convened meetings with FCT Administration officials to approve such a purchase.
Wike stated, “I have never approved any car to be bought, and I have not used an official bulletproof car.”
He further urged the media to report accurately and responsibly.
Emphasising his point, Wike invited reporters to inspect the vehicle, particularly the official flag area, to determine its bulletproof status.
Editorial:
The recent controversy surrounding Nyesom Wike’s alleged bulletproof car purchase underscores the challenges public figures face in the age of digital media.
While it’s essential for the media to hold public officials accountable, ensuring that reports are accurate and devoid of sensationalism is equally crucial.
Misinformation, especially when it concerns public figures, can have far-reaching consequences.
It not only tarnishes reputations but also undermines public trust in the media.
As Nigeria continues to navigate its socio-political landscape, the role of responsible journalism becomes even more critical.
It’s not just about reporting events but ensuring that these reports are accurate, balanced, and fair.
Did You Know?
- Nyesom Wike’s political career began long before his tenure as the governor of Rivers State; he has held significant positions over the years.
- Bulletproof vehicles undergo a rigorous process to reinforce them, making them resistant to different types of ammunition.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was created in 1976, with Abuja officially becoming the capital of Nigeria in 1991.
- The Abuja Light Rail, which Wike was inspecting, is part of the city’s urban transportation initiative to ease congestion.
- The role of the FCT Minister is pivotal in overseeing the administration and development of Nigeria’s capital territory.