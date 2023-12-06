Zenith Labour Party Lauds Sanwo-Olu’s Progressive Governance in Lagos

Surprisingly, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Lagos State has praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its effective development strategies in critical sectors such as transportation, security, health, education, and human capital. This commendation from an opposition party highlights the significant progress made under Sanwo-Olu’s leadership.
Adekunle Mode-Adenipebi, the Lagos State ZLP Chairman and the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 election expressed this approval during a recent interview in Lagos. He particularly noted the administration’s achievements in security and human capital development, alongside attracting investors to the state.
However, Mode-Adenipebi pointed out areas needing further improvement. He urged the government to focus on expanding the number of universities and establishing more specialist hospitals, considering the state’s growing population. “As an educationalist, I can help with the technicalities in creating more universities,” he offered.
The ZLP Chairman also highlighted the government’s efforts to transform the transportation network, particularly praising the rejuvenation of long-abandoned modes like rail and water transport. He lauded the inauguration of the Lagos Blue Line Rail for commercial operation and the procurement of new trains for the 37-km Oyingbo-Agbado Red Line.
Mode-Adenipebi acknowledged the advancements in water transportation, noting that “LAGverry now operates with over 22 boats.” However, he suggested that more could be done in this sector, especially in ensuring the security of commuters on waterways and increasing the marine police personnel for water patrol.
In his concluding remarks, Mode-Adenipebi called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to invest more in sectors that would reduce unemployment and poverty while ensuring a business-friendly environment for the people of Lagos.
Editorial
The recent commendation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration by the Zenith Labour Party, an opposition party in Lagos State, is a testament to the transformative governance that transcends political lines. We at Yohaig NG view this as a beacon of hope in an era where partisan politics often clouds objective governance assessment.
Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made significant strides in key areas such as transportation, security, health, and education. This progress is a reflection of effective policy implementation and a leadership style that prioritises pragmatic solutions over political rhetoric. The development of transportation infrastructure, including the revival of rail and water transport, is a clear indicator of a government committed to easing the daily lives of its citizens.
However, the journey towards a fully developed Lagos is far from complete. The ZLP’s constructive criticism, focusing on the need for more universities and specialist hospitals, is a reminder that development is an ongoing process. It is encouraging to see an opposition party engage in an appreciative and critical dialogue, offering insights and suggestions for further improvement.
The call for increased focus on sectors that can reduce unemployment and poverty is particularly poignant. Creating opportunities for economic advancement and social stability is crucial in a state as populous and diverse as Lagos. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration must continue to foster an environment where businesses can thrive and citizens can access quality education and healthcare.
As we reflect on these developments, it is essential to remember that good governance is not the sole responsibility of the ruling party. It requires the collective effort of all stakeholders, including opposition parties, civil society, and the citizenry. The ZLP’s commendation of Governor Sanwo-Olu is a step in the right direction, signalling a move towards a more collaborative and less adversarial political culture in Nigeria.
In moving forward, we urge the Lagos State government to remain open to constructive feedback and to continue its pursuit of policies that benefit all Lagosians. The path to a prosperous and inclusive Lagos is paved with continuous dialogue, innovation, and a commitment to the common good.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State’s Population: Lagos is Nigeria’s most populous city and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- Transportation in Lagos: Lagos State has one of Africa’s largest and most diverse urban transport systems.
- Educational Development: Nigeria has the most significant number of out-of-school children globally, making educational development a critical issue.
- Healthcare in Lagos: Lagos State has a unique healthcare system that combines traditional and modern medical practices.
- Economic Impact: Lagos contributes significantly to Nigeria’s GDP, making it a pivotal economic hub.