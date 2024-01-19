FAAN Moves Headquarters to Lagos to Curb Financial Mismanagement

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announced Thursday night its decision to relocate its headquarters from Abuja back to Lagos. According to an internal memo from the agency’s Managing Director, Mrs Olubumi Kuku, to the Director of Human Resources and Administration, this move aims to halter the waste of public resources and prevent rip-offs of the public purse.
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has supported this decision, promising to construct suitable FAAN offices in Lagos and Abuja. The relocation, which follows extensive consultations with industry stakeholders and unions, benefits the Authority and the country.
FAAN cited several reasons for the move, including the lack of office space in Abuja and many employees affected by the initial relocation to Abuja had already returned to Lagos. The Authority faced the dilemma of either abandoning its old building in Lagos or spending public funds on renting office space in Abuja. The decision to return to Lagos is considered a cost-saving measure, considering that over 60 per cent of FAAN’s activities are based in Lagos.
Keyamo has outlined plans to get concessionaires to build appropriate offices for FAAN in Lagos and Abuja. Until these are completed, FAAN will utilise its existing building in Lagos, which can accommodate all its directors and senior officials. The statement clarified that this decision does not affect FAAN’s operational structure in Abuja, which will continue as usual.
The relocation is part of broader efforts to ensure the judicious use of public funds and to avoid decisions influenced by ethnic or sectional sentiments. The move was initially prompted by a directive from the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, after the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, which ordered the relocation of FAAN and other aviation agencies’ headquarters to Abuja. However, Abuja’s lack of prepared infrastructure and the concentration of passenger throughput in Lagos necessitated this reversal.
Editorial
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s decision to relocate its headquarters back to Lagos is a pragmatic move that reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility and efficient resource management. This decision, supported by the Minister of Aviation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, is a significant step towards addressing the challenges of financial mismanagement and ensuring that public funds are used effectively.
The move to Lagos, where a significant portion of FAAN’s activities are concentrated, is both a logical choice and a strategic one. It acknowledges the importance of aligning operational headquarters with the organisation’s core activities. This decision also demonstrates a willingness to adapt and make changes in the face of practical realities, a quality essential in effective governance.
The plan to build new offices in both Lagos and Abuja, with the help of concessionaires, is a forward-thinking approach. It shows a commitment to developing long-term infrastructure that will serve the Authority’s and the country’s needs. This approach is a departure from the short-term, ad-hoc solutions that have often characterised public sector management in Nigeria.
This decision also conveys the importance of making decisions based on the national interest rather than ethnic or sectional considerations. It is a reminder that public institutions must serve the entire nation and that decisions should be made based on what is best for the country.
As FAAN embarks on this new phase, the Authority must prioritise transparency, accountability, and efficiency. The public will be watching closely to see how this move impacts the Authority’s operations and the overall aviation sector in Nigeria. It is an opportunity for FAAN to set a precedent for other public institutions in managing resources and making decisions that are in the nation’s best interest.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is a statutory body responsible for managing all commercial airports in Nigeria.
- Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, hosts the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, one of Africa’s busiest airports.
- The decision to relocate FAAN’s headquarters has been a subject of debate, reflecting the complexities of administrative and operational efficiency in public institutions.
- Nigeria’s aviation sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, facilitating both domestic and international travel and trade.
- The move to Lagos is expected to bring FAAN closer to the heart of its operations, potentially leading to more streamlined and effective management.