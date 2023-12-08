Over 21,000 Rescued from Human Trafficking in Two Decades, Reports NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has achieved a significant milestone, rescuing and receiving 21,181 victims of human trafficking over the past 20 years. This revelation was made by Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Director General of NAPTIP, during her presentation before the Senate Committee on Social Duties for the 2024 budget defence.
Prof. Waziri-Azi highlighted the agency’s commitment to supporting victims as long as necessary, acknowledging the extensive time and financial resources required for this process. NAPTIP’s comprehensive support includes legal, medical, rehabilitation, and reintegration services for the victims.
In 2022 alone, NAPTIP rescued and received 2,748 victims, a significant increase from the previous year. From January to November 2023, the agency has already assisted 2,200 victims. Due to their proximity to borders, the shelters in Lagos have received the highest number of victims, followed by those in Katsina, Kano, and the FCT.
The states of Benue, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Kano, and Imo have reported the highest numbers of rescued victims in recent years. Regarding legal action, NAPTIP secured 80 convictions in the last year, the highest in any single year since its inception. This year, the agency has already achieved 63 convictions, including a high-profile trafficker in Benin responsible for trafficking 12 girls to Belgium for human trafficking and sexual exploitation.
For the first time, NAPTIP has also secured the conviction of a Lebanese individual involved in trafficking and exploiting Nigerian girls. In total, the agency has secured 639 convictions over 20 years. In a landmark collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice, Interpol, and the Italian government, high-profile trafficker Charity Omoye was extradited to Italy to serve a 13-year sentence.
The increased visibility and activities of NAPTIP have led to a rise in human trafficking complaints, putting a strain on the agency’s resources. In 2022, NAPTIP received 1,462 complaints, a 31.9% increase from the previous year. The agency’s budget for 2023 was set at N2bn, with a projection of N3bn for 2024. NAPTIP relies heavily on donor organizations for operational activities, a situation that is not sustainable in the long term.
Senator Shehu Kaka, chairman of the committee, expressed the committee’s intention to visit NAPTIP offices for an assessment and pledged efforts to increase budgetary allocation to the organization, recognizing its crucial role in society.
Editorial
The remarkable achievement of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in rescuing over 21,000 victims of human trafficking in the past two decades is a beacon of hope in the relentless fight against this global scourge. This milestone is not just a number; it represents lives saved, futures restored, and the unwavering commitment of NAPTIP to combat human trafficking.
The increase in the number of rescued victims yearly is a testament to the growing effectiveness of NAPTIP’s strategies and the increasing awareness of this issue among the public. However, it also reflects the alarming prevalence of human trafficking and the continuous need for vigilance and action.
We must acknowledge the multifaceted approach NAPTIP has adopted, encompassing legal, medical, and rehabilitative support for victims. This holistic strategy is crucial in rescuing victims and ensuring their successful reintegration into society. The psychological and physical trauma experienced by victims of trafficking cannot be overstated, and NAPTIP’s comprehensive care model is a vital component in their recovery journey.
The legal successes of NAPTIP, including the unprecedented number of convictions and the extradition of high-profile traffickers, send a strong message to perpetrators of these heinous crimes. It demonstrates the agency’s resolve and the effectiveness of international collaboration in bringing criminals to justice.
However, the challenges ahead remain daunting. The increase in human trafficking complaints and the strain on NAPTIP’s resources highlight the need for sustained and increased support from the government and the international community. Financial constraints and reliance on donor funding are significant hurdles that must be addressed to ensure the continuity and expansion of NAPTIP’s vital work.
As we commend NAPTIP for its achievements, we must rally as a society to support its efforts. Public awareness, reporting of suspicious activities, and support for victims are crucial in the fight against human trafficking. We must stand united with NAPTIP in this battle, recognizing that every life saved is a step towards a more just and humane world.
The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Nigeria plays a crucial role in the fight against human trafficking. This pervasive and insidious crime affects millions globally. Established in 2003, NAPTIP has been at the forefront of efforts to tackle this issue within Nigeria, a country that is a known source, transit, and destination point for trafficked individuals.
NAPTIP’s approach to combating human trafficking is multifaceted, involving the enforcement of laws, rehabilitation of victims, and preventive measures. The agency’s law enforcement arm is tasked with investigating and prosecuting cases of human trafficking. This involves gathering evidence, protecting victims, and navigating the legal system to ensure traffickers are brought to justice. The increasing number of convictions secured by NAPTIP is a testament to the effectiveness of their legal strategies and their commitment to ending impunity for traffickers.
However, NAPTIP’s work extends beyond law enforcement. Recognizing that victims of trafficking often suffer severe physical and psychological trauma, the agency provides comprehensive support services. These include shelter, medical care, counselling, and assistance in reintegrating into society. The rehabilitation and reintegration of victims are crucial for their recovery and for preventing re-victimization.
Prevention is another critical aspect of NAPTIP’s work. The agency engages in public education campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of human trafficking. These campaigns are targeted at vulnerable populations and aim to inform people about the risks of trafficking, how to spot potential traffickers, and where to seek help. NAPTIP also collaborates with other governmental and non-governmental organizations within Nigeria and internationally to strengthen its preventive measures.
Despite its successes, NAPTIP faces significant challenges. The agency operates in a context where human trafficking is driven by factors such as poverty, unemployment, and conflict, which are prevalent in many parts of Nigeria. These conditions make individuals, especially women and children, vulnerable to traffickers’ false promises of employment and a better life.
Financial constraints are another major challenge for NAPTIP. The agency’s reliance on donor funding and limited budget allocations from the government can impede its ability to carry out its mandate effectively. There is a continuous need for increased funding to enhance NAPTIP’s operational capacity, expand its reach, and provide more comprehensive services to victims.
NAPTIP’s role in combating human trafficking in Nigeria is indispensable. The agency’s comprehensive approach, encompassing enforcement, rehabilitation, and prevention, is crucial in addressing this complex issue. However, the challenges of limited resources and the underlying socio-economic factors driving trafficking necessitate sustained support and collaboration from the government, international community, and civil society. As NAPTIP continues its vital work, these challenges must be addressed to strengthen the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria and beyond.
Did You Know?
- Human trafficking is the third-largest criminal industry in the world, following drugs and arms trafficking.
- An estimated 40.3 million people are in modern slavery, including 24.9 million in forced labour and 15.4 million in forced marriage.
- Nigeria is often categorized as a source, transit, and destination country for human trafficking.
- The United Nations designated July 30 as the World Day against Trafficking in Persons to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and promote their rights.
- Children account for one-third of all human trafficking victims worldwide, with girls being particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation.