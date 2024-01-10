Perm Sec Assumes Control of Humanitarian Ministry Amid N585m Scandal

Following the suspension of Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Olumuyiwa Enitan, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, has assumed its leadership. This change comes as a direct order from President Bola Tinubu in response to the controversy surrounding Edu’s approval of a N585m payment into a private account.
The presidential directive, issued on Monday, required Edu to hand over the ministry’s management to the permanent secretary. Enitan officially received the letter of authorization from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Monday night, as confirmed by ministry workers on Wednesday.
A senior official at the ministry, requesting anonymity, stated, “The permanent secretary has taken over the affairs of the ministry based on the directive of Mr. President. He officially got the letter to assume duty on Monday night.” The official further explained that despite the media announcement, formal assumption of duties required the authorization letter.
Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, had earlier announced that Tinubu instructed the suspended minister to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. Additionally, a panel led by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance has been tasked with conducting a thorough examination of the financial framework of the social investment programs.
Editorial
As observers of Nigeria’s political and administrative landscape, we view the recent developments in the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry with a mix of concern and anticipation. The swift action taken by President Bola Tinubu in suspending Minister Betta Edu and appointing Olumuyiwa Enitan as the acting head reflects a commitment to accountability and transparency in governance.
This incident underscores the need for stringent oversight mechanisms within government ministries, especially those handling substantial financial transactions. The N585m scandal is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in our administrative systems and the importance of vigilance in preventing misuse of public funds.
We believe that this change in leadership, while necessary, is just the first step in a broader process of reform. The investigation into the scandal must be conducted with thoroughness and impartiality. The integrity of our social investment programs and the trust of the Nigerian people in their government are at stake.
As we move forward, lessons must be learned from this episode. Strengthening checks and balances, enhancing transparency, and fostering a culture of accountability must be at the forefront of our efforts to build a more robust and ethical public service. This unfortunate incident presents an opportunity for systemic improvement and should be seized.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was established in 2019 to coordinate humanitarian and social intervention efforts.
- Nigeria’s social investment programs include initiatives like the National Home-Grown School Feeding Program and the Conditional Cash Transfer Program.
- The concept of a Permanent Secretary in government ministries dates back to the British colonial administration, serving as the administrative head.
- The Nigerian President has the authority to appoint and suspend ministers, typically members of the National Assembly.
- Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index often highlights the challenges of corruption in public sectors globally, including in Nigeria.