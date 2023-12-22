2024 Set for New Minimum Wage Approval, Announces Federal Government

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that a new minimum wage for workers will be approved in 2024. During an end-of-year world press conference in Abuja, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this significant development.
Idris said the government is discussing the proposed new minimum wage with organised labour leaders. However, the new minimum wage amount was not disclosed at the conference.
In addition to the minimum wage update, Idris highlighted several other key initiatives. The government is finalising a Cash Transfer programme, which involves a monthly payment of N25,000 to 15 million of Nigeria’s poorest and most vulnerable households for three months, a process that has already commenced.
The government has finalised plans to offer a single-digit interest rate loan worth N75 billion to manufacturing firms nationwide. The implementation of the proposed student loan scheme is also set to kick off in 2024.
Idris also mentioned the launch of the 3MTT programme, aiming to develop three million technical talents by 2025, and the National Talent Export Programme, which seeks to create one million service-export jobs over the next five years. These initiatives are part of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to position Nigeria as a global hub for digital jobs and business outsourcing.
The establishment of the National Philanthropy Office (NPO) to mobilise $200 million in private investments to support MSMEs and the collaboration with Sterling Bank to set up a five-billion single-digit interest fund were also highlighted. These efforts are part of the broader reforms initiated by President Tinubu to foster sustainable growth, job creation, and investment attraction in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s announcement of a new minimum wage in 2024 is a commendable step towards addressing Nigerian workers’ economic challenges. This move, coupled with other initiatives like the Cash Transfer programme and support for manufacturing firms, reflects a government committed to improving the living standards of its citizens.
The collaboration with organised labour in setting the new minimum wage is crucial. It ensures that workers’ voices are heard and their needs are considered. This approach fosters a sense of inclusivity and partnership, which is essential for successfully implementing such policies.
The government’s focus on technical talent development and job creation in the digital and service-export sectors is a forward-thinking strategy. It aligns with global trends and positions Nigeria to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the global economy.
However, while these initiatives are promising, their success hinges on practical implementation and continuous monitoring. These programmes must be rolled out efficiently and reach the intended beneficiaries. The government must also ensure that the funds allocated for these initiatives are used judiciously and transparently.
The Federal Government’s efforts to improve the economic well-being of Nigerians are laudable. As we move into 2024, we hope these initiatives will yield positive results, leading to a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s current minimum wage was last revised in 2019 and is set at N30,000 monthly.
- The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in Nigeria in 1981.
- Nigeria has one of the largest economies in Africa, with a diverse range of sectors contributing to its GDP.
- The Nigerian government has recently implemented various social intervention programmes to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable populations.
- The manufacturing sector in Nigeria contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and is a significant employer of labour.