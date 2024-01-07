AGF Clarifies: No Payments Made for MDAs

The Accountant General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, has recently made it clear that her office is not responsible for making payments on behalf of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) for their projects and programs. This clarification came in a statement on Saturday, following a request from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation for certain payments. Dr. Madein emphasized that her office did not process this request.
Instead, by establishing payment protocols, Dr Madein advised the Ministry on the correct procedures for making such payments. She explained that budget allocations are released directly to self-accounting MDAs responsible for implementing their projects and managing the payments. She stressed that the ministries should process payments and not as bulk payments to individual accounts in the name of a Project Accountant. Payments, she added, should be made directly to the beneficiaries through their verified bank accounts.
Dr Madein reiterated her commitment to maintaining accountability and transparency in public finance management. She urged MDAs to adhere strictly to the required steps for financial transactions.
This statement was in response to reports about a request from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to pay grants to vulnerable groups in several states. A document showed that the Minister, Betta Edu, allegedly directed the disbursement of N585,198,500.00 into a personal account. The payment, intended for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states, sparked controversy and social media outrage due to the large sum being paid into a private account.
However, Minister Edu has maintained that the N585.198 million payment was conducted following due process. Her media aide, Rasheed Zubair, explained that the payment to an individual’s account was because the person currently serves as the Project Accountant for the Grants for Vulnerable Groups.
Editorial
In our collective journey towards a transparent and accountable governance system, the recent clarification by the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, serves as a beacon of integrity and procedural correctness. The revelation that her office does not make payments on behalf of MDAs is a crucial reminder of the importance of adhering to established protocols in public finance management. This stance reinforces the principles of accountability and ensures that every penny of public funds is traceable and justifiably spent.
The AGF’s advice to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to follow the correct payment procedures is a testament to her commitment to upholding the highest standards in financial transactions. It is a call to all MDAs to exercise due diligence and transparency in their financial dealings, especially when disbursing funds to vulnerable groups. The controversy surrounding the alleged disbursement of a substantial amount into a private account underscores the need for more stringent measures in financial governance.
This incident highlights the critical role of oversight and the need for continuous vigilance in the management of public funds. It is a reminder that every entity, regardless of its level of autonomy, must operate within the bounds of established financial regulations. The AGF’s stance is a step in the right direction, fostering a culture of responsibility and ethical conduct in public office.
As we reflect on this development, we must recognize the ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and accountability in governance. It is a journey that requires the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the citizenry. By upholding these values, we pave the way for a more equitable and just society where public resources are managed effectively for the greater good.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) was established in 1946.
- Nigeria’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation was created in 2019 to address social development issues.
- Akwa Ibom, one of the states mentioned in the grant disbursement, is known for its large oil and natural gas deposits.
- Lagos State, also involved in the grant, is the most populous city in Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world.
- The concept of self-accounting in government entities allows them to manage their finances independently, subject to overall government financial regulations.