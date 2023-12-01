April 2024 Marks the Start of a New Salary Era

Yohaig NG reveals that the federal government has announced the commencement of a new minimum wage regime on April 1, 2024. The current N30,000 minimum wage is set to expire at the end of March 2024, as stated by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, in an interview. This announcement comes alongside an analysis of the 2024 –2026 Fiscal Framework, indicating that the government plans to allocate N24.66tn for salaries over the next three years.
The decision follows the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, leading to an agreement to pay N35,000 to each government worker as a temporary measure. However, organized Labour has emphasized that this wage is provisional, advocating for a review in 2024. After extensive negotiations, the Federal Government and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council had previously agreed on the N30,000 minimum wage in October 2019.
Labour unions have initiated discussions with the government, citing the labour law’s provision for a minimum wage review every five years. Joe Ajaero, the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, acknowledged the legal requirement for a 2024 review. Minister Mohammed explained that the new wage regime aims to replace the temporary palliative and establish a comprehensive salary structure for workers nationwide, expecting similar actions from the private sector and state governors.
The new wage regime is part of the government’s larger fiscal plan, which includes spending 29.18% of its total budgets for 2024, 2025, and 2026 on salaries, overheads, and pensions, totalling N24.66tn. This spending plan reflects an increase in personnel costs amid challenging economic conditions. The government’s focus on salaries has raised concerns about the bloated civil service and calls for agency mergers and scrapping.
The House of Representatives has criticized the over-bloated personnel cost in the 2024 budget, urging the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate. The budget deficit in 2024 is projected at N9.18tn, representing about 50% of total Federal Government revenues and 3.88% of the estimated GDP. This deficit, while higher than the Fiscal Responsibility Act’s three per cent threshold, is lower than the 2023 level of 6.11%.
Editorial
As we collectively navigate through the complexities of our nation’s economic landscape, the recent announcement by the Federal Government regarding the new minimum wage regime, set to commence in April 2024, marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards economic stability and social justice. This long-awaited decision is not just a mere adjustment in figures; it is a testament to the government’s responsiveness to the evolving needs of its workforce and the economic realities of our time.
The increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N35,000, although initially a temporary measure in response to the fuel subsidy removal, has now paved the way for a more permanent and, hopefully, more sustainable wage structure. This move is not just about numbers; it’s about acknowledging the dignity of Labour, the rising cost of living, and the government’s role in ensuring its citizens can lead decent lives.
However, this decision comes with its own set of challenges and implications. The allocation of N24.66tn for salaries over the next three years, accounting for a significant portion of the government’s budget, raises critical questions about fiscal sustainability and the prioritization of expenditures. While it is imperative to compensate workers fairly, it is equally crucial to balance this with the need for infrastructural development, debt servicing, and other national priorities.
The concerns about the bloated civil service and the calls for agency mergers and scrapping are not unfounded. They reflect a more profound need for systemic reform and efficiency in governance. It is essential that the government not only increases wages but also streamlines its workforce and operations to ensure that public funds are utilized most effectively.
As we move forward, the government must engage in a transparent and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders, including the private sector and state governments, to ensure that the new wage regime is implemented to benefit all and contribute to the nation’s overall economic growth. We must strive for a balance where fiscal responsibility and social justice go hand in hand, paving the way for a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s first national minimum wage was established in 1981 at N125 per month.
- The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was founded in 1978 and has been a key player in advocating for workers’ rights, including minimum wage increases.
- The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in New Zealand in 1894, making it the first country to implement such a policy.
- As of 2021, Luxembourg had the highest minimum wage in the world, offering workers the equivalent of about USD 13.78 per hour.
- The International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted the Minimum Wage Fixing Convention, 1970 (No. 131), which provides guidelines for setting minimum wages globally.