ARCON Clarifies Removal of ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ Billboards

Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has highlighted removing the ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboard adverts across Nigeria.
The decision was based on the adverts violating vetting guidelines, as they were seen as disparaging and potentially inciting public unrest.
Fadolapo emphasised that the advertising industry in Nigeria is regulated, and specific standards must be upheld.
The controversial adverts were perceived as a direct challenge to the judiciary, especially since they were displayed in front of the Court of Appeal in Abuja. Fadolapo stated that such adverts could lead to national unrest if not addressed promptly.
He also mentioned that the Advertising Standard Panel (ASP) had not approved the adverts before their public display, leading to the dissolution of the ASP Secretariat and the suspension of its director and deputy director.
While some believe that the presidency influenced the actions taken by ARCON, Fadolapo refuted these claims. He stressed that ARCON’s decisions were purely administrative and not politically motivated.
The DG also highlighted the potential risks these adverts posed to the justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court, urging the public to allow the judiciary to operate without undue pressure.
Editorial:
The removal of the ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ billboards by ARCON raises significant questions about the balance between freedom of expression and the need to maintain public order.
While the right to express opinions is fundamental, ensuring that such expressions don’t incite unrest or unduly influence independent institutions like the judiciary is essential.
ARCON’s decision, though controversial, underscores the importance of responsible advertising, especially in politically charged environments.
Advertisers must be cautious, ensuring their messages don’t undermine the institutions that uphold democracy and justice.
Did You Know?
- ARCON was established to regulate and control the practice of advertising in Nigeria.
- The ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ adverts were seen as a direct challenge to the Nigerian judiciary.
- ARCON has the authority to sanction advertisers and advertising agencies that violate its guidelines.
- The Nigerian judiciary operates independently, making decisions without external influence.
- Advertisements can significantly impact public opinion, especially in sensitive political matters.