Customs Opens 90-Day Grace Period for Vehicle Import Duty Settlement

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has initiated a 90-day grace period for regularising import duties on specific vehicle categories, following directives from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun. This announcement was made public through a statement by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.
This unique window targets vehicles imported into Nigeria that have either not met the required customs duty payments or have been detained for undervaluation. Vehicle owners, importers, and agents are urged to approach the zonal coordinators across Zones A, B, C, and D and the CAC FCT Command to regularize their duties. They must present all relevant documents and undergo the Vreg process per the Federal Ministry of Finance’s guidelines for registering imported motor vehicles.
The Customs Service clarified that this opportunity does not extend to vehicles seized and condemned, which are to be forfeited to the Federal Government as per existing regulations. The valuation and assessment of duties for the vehicles will be conducted using the VIN valuation method, with import duties and a 25% penalty payable by the import guidelines, procedures, and documentation requirements under the Destination Inspection Scheme in Nigeria (2013) and the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Payments must be made using a specific Procedure Code designated for this exercise.
The NCS is committed to enhancing compliance and streamlining the import process. It encourages stakeholders to take advantage of this limited-time offer to regularize their vehicle import duties within the specified 90-day period.
Editorial:
The Nigerian Customs Service’s decision to offer a 90-day grace period for regularising vehicle import duties represents a significant step towards fostering compliance and simplifying the importation process. This initiative, directed by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, underscores the government’s dedication to addressing the challenges faced by vehicle importers and owners in Nigeria, particularly those related to undervalued imports and unpaid duties.
By providing a clear regularisation pathway, the NCS aims to recover lost revenues and ensure that all vehicles within the country’s borders are registered and compliant with national regulations. This move is expected to bring a substantial number of vehicles into the formal economy, thereby increasing the government’s revenue base and reducing the prevalence of illegal importation practices.
However, the success of this initiative hinges on the cooperation of vehicle owners and importers, who must seize this opportunity to rectify their import duty obligations. The stipulation that valuation and assessment will be conducted using the VIN valuation method, coupled with the imposition of a 25% penalty on top of the import duties, serves as a deterrent against future non-compliance while offering a fair resolution for past oversights.
As we advocate for broader participation in this regularization window, the Customs Service must ensure that the process is transparent, efficient, and devoid of unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles. This will enhance trust in the system and encourage more stakeholders to come forward and settle their import duties.
In the long term, initiatives like these are crucial for establishing a more compliant and regulated importation environment in Nigeria. They reflect a balanced approach to enforcement and facilitation, which is essential for the sustainable development of the country’s economy. Our collective support and adherence to these regulations will contribute to a more robust and equitable economic landscape.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) collects customs revenue and anti-smuggling efforts.
- Import duties are a significant source of revenue for many countries, contributing to national budgets and economic development.
- The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation method is a standardized approach used globally to assess the value of imported vehicles.
- The Destination Inspection Scheme in Nigeria, introduced in 2013, was designed to streamline the process of importing goods into the country, including vehicles.
- The Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 provides the legal framework for the operations of the NCS, including the imposition of fines and penalties for non-compliance with customs regulations.