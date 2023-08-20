Ekiti Communities Clash Over New Federal College of Education Site

Tensions have arisen between the Omuo and Ilawe communities in Ekiti South senatorial district due to the recent placement of a Federal College of Education in Ekiti State.
The institution’s location in Ilawe Ekiti has sparked protests from one of the communities, which is adamant about being the host.
The primary concern revolves around achieving a sense of federal inclusion. This situation calls for intervention from critical stakeholders.
Ekiti State has been lacking a college of education since the existing one in Ikere Ekiti was elevated to a university of education status. While residents of Ilawe celebrate the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti, members of the Omuo community are displeased.
The Omuo community in Ekiti East Local Government alleges foul play.
They claim to have done the groundwork at the National Assembly to bring the institution to their community.
In contrast, the mood in Ilawe Ekiti, within Ekiti Southwest local government, is celebratory, with the newly appointed provost and his team receiving a warm welcome.
The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ajibade Alabi, asserts that the institution’s establishment is permanent.
As an interim measure, the Ilawe community has allocated a secondary school facility for the college. The state government advocates for a balanced distribution of institutions and urges patience until the federal government provides a definitive answer.
Editorial:
The dispute between the Omuo and Ilawe communities over the location of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti State highlights the complexities of federal representation and the desire for development.
Educational institutions are more than just learning centres; they bring economic growth, job opportunities, and infrastructural development.
Hence, the desire of communities to host such institutions is understandable.
However, while the aspirations of both communities are valid, it’s crucial to approach the situation with a broader perspective.
The establishment of an educational institution should be based on factors like accessibility, infrastructure, and potential student population rather than solely on political considerations.
The federal and state governments should engage in open dialogue with both communities, ensuring that decisions are transparent and in the best interest of Ekiti State’s residents.
It’s essential to remember that the primary goal is to provide quality education and opportunities for the state’s youth.
Did You Know?
- Ekiti State, situated in southwestern Nigeria, is renowned for its academic excellence and high literacy rate.
- Federal Colleges of Education play a pivotal role in training teachers, which is crucial for improving the quality of education.
- Community disputes over institutional placements are common, reflecting the socio-economic benefits these institutions bring.
- Ekiti State has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous festivals celebrated annually.
- Establishing educational institutions often leads to the growth of ancillary businesses, boosting local economies.