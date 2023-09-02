Enugu Governor Aims to Curb Youth Emigration with New Policies

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State announces plans to tackle the ‘japa syndrome’ among young people. ‘Japa’ refers to the recent trend of young Nigerians migrating to other countries for better opportunities.
The Governor makes this announcement at the Enugu State Investment Roundtable. He aims to provide opportunities to encourage young people to stay in the state and export their skills globally.
Mbah highlights that the state’s literacy rate is over 90%. He believes the state’s youth are well-equipped with digital skills that can be showcased globally.
The Governor also mentions that the state has an investment potential of $2 billion. He aims to close this figure by the first quarter of next year.
Mbah identifies insecurity as a challenge but assures that the state is one of the safest in Nigeria for business.
Editorial:
Addressing the ‘Japa Syndrome’: A Multi-Faceted Approach
The initiative by Governor Peter Mbah to curb the ‘japa syndrome’ is a commendable step. It addresses a pressing issue that has seen many young, skilled Nigerians leave the country for better opportunities.
However, the approach to solving this problem must be multi-faceted, involving economic incentives and social and educational reforms.
Given the global shift towards a digital economy, the Governor’s focus on digital skills is timely. However, skills alone are not enough. The state must also provide a conducive environment for these skills to be applied effectively.
This includes tackling issues like insecurity, which the Governor acknowledges as a challenge.
The announcement of a $2 billion investment potential is promising but needs to be followed up with concrete steps. Investment alone will not keep young people in the state; they must see a future where their skills are valued and rewarded.
Did You Know?
- The term ‘japa’ is derived from the Yoruba language and has become a colloquial term for emigration among young Nigerians.
- Enugu State is known for its coal deposits and has a rich history in coal mining.
- The state is home to the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, one of the five international airports in Nigeria.
- Enugu State has one of the highest literacy rates in Nigeria, standing at over 90%.
- The state is considered one of the safest in Nigeria, making it an attractive destination for investors.