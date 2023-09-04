Ex-Commissioner Urges Strategy for Federal Palliatives

Austin Tam-George, a former Commissioner for Information in Rivers State, has called for a more comprehensive approach to federal subsidy palliatives. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Tam-George argued that the focus should go beyond distributing essential food items like bread and beans.
He emphasised that palliative measures should be “institutionally guided.”
The Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, recently announced that two billion naira had been allocated to each state for palliatives following the removal of fuel subsidy. Tam-George criticised most states’ weak social welfare systems and advocated institutionalising palliative distribution.
He also suggested that the funds should be invested in primary health care, education, and sustainable projects instead of temporary food packages.
Editorial
The call for a more strategic approach to federal palliatives by Austin Tam-George is timely and pertinent. The current method of distributing essential commodities like bread and beans is unsustainable and fails to address the root causes of economic hardship.
The government’s approach to palliatives needs a complete overhaul, one that is guided by long-term objectives rather than short-term relief.
Investing in primary health care, education, and other sustainable projects can have a far-reaching impact on the well-being of citizens. It’s high time the government shifts its focus from temporary relief measures to sustainable solutions that can uplift the socio-economic conditions of its people.
Regulatory bodies must collaborate with state governments to allocate these funds wisely and transparently.
Did You Know?
- The concept of palliative care originated in the medical field and is used to alleviate symptoms without curing the underlying cause.
- Nigeria removed its fuel subsidy in 2020, significantly increasing fuel prices and public outcry.
- The Ministry of Social Welfare is often considered a weak link in the governance structure of many Nigerian states.
- In this context, “institutionalisation” refers to establishing a practice as a norm within an organisation or culture.
- Channels Television, where Austin Tam-George made his remarks, is one of the leading TV stations in Nigeria, founded in 1995.