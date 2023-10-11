Fct Minister Commands Demolition Of Scavenger Colony In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has mandated the demolition of a scavenger colony situated along the road corridor that spans across Mabushi, Jahi, and Kado Districts. This directive was issued during his visit to the area, officially termed ‘Road N12’ in Mabushi District, FCT.
Wike labelled the colony, positioned behind the Minister’s Quarters in Mabushi District, as a “threat” to the city’s security. It’s noteworthy that the area, now occupied by scavengers, mechanics, and furniture makers, known as ‘Baban Bola’, had been overtaken.
Wike, escorted by a joint team of security personnel and senior FCT Administration officials, declared that the government would intensify efforts to purge the city of criminal elements. He further stated that such criminal hideouts would not be tolerated in the FCT.
The minister also pointed out that the colony was further enabled by the dense canopy of cashew trees, planted by the FCT’s indigenous people for speculative reasons, and warned against planting such trees in areas designated for development by the government.
Editorial
The decision by Mr Nyesom Wike to demolish a scavenger colony in the FCT brings to light the perpetual struggle between urban development and the informal sectors that often burgeon in city outskirts and unused urban spaces.
While the security concerns cited by the minister are valid and must be addressed, it is crucial to also consider the socio-economic factors that drive people to inhabit and utilise such spaces. The presence of scavengers, mechanics, and furniture makers indicates a need for spaces where informal and often, low-income activities can take place.
We believe that while ensuring the security and orderliness of the city, it is pivotal to also create provisions for those who depend on informal sectors for their livelihood. Urban development should be inclusive, providing alternatives for those displaced by such actions.
It is essential to strike a balance that ensures the security and aesthetic of the city while also considering the socio-economic implications on its inhabitants. This incident should spark discussions on creating structured, safe, and regulated spaces where informal businesses can operate without posing security threats or disrupting urban planning.
Did You Know?
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, Abuja, was declared the capital of Nigeria in 1976, replacing Lagos, which remains the country’s most populous city.
- Scavenger colonies or slums often emerge in urban areas worldwide, providing shelter and a source of livelihood for low-income earners and the unemployed.
- Urban development and slum clearance have been subjects of ethical debates, especially regarding the displacement of inhabitants without providing alternative accommodations or sources of livelihood.
- The concept of inclusive urban development seeks to ensure that all residents, including those in informal sectors, benefit from urban planning and development policies.
- Informal sectors, such as scavenging, play a significant role in waste management and recycling in several cities across the world, contributing to environmental sustainability.