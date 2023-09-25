Fct Minister Sets 3 Month Deadline For Land Development In Abuja

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has granted a three-month grace period to owners of 189 undeveloped plots in the FCT. They are urged to commence development or risk having their allocation papers revoked.
Mr Muhammad Sule, the Director of Information and Communication at the FCT Administration, made this announcement. He revealed that these landowners had already secured building plan approvals but had not initiated any development.
Sule explained that the grace period is extended to individual and corporate landowners who have shown intent by obtaining the necessary building approvals. Public institutions with land titles in the FCT are also advised to develop their plots within this timeframe to avoid penalties.
The exemption from revocation applies to those who have demonstrated a commitment by acquiring the necessary documents from the FCT Administration. Sule emphasised the importance of adhering to the terms of their Right-of-Occupancy offers.
Editorial:
Land Development in FCT: A Call for Proactivity
The decision by the FCT Minister to set a deadline for the development of undeveloped plots is a commendable move towards urban planning and development. Land, especially in prime areas like the FCT, is scarce.
Leaving it undeveloped represents missed economic opportunities and hampers the city’s planned growth.
The three-month grace period signals landowners about the government’s commitment to ensuring that Abuja develops as per its master plan. While the intent is clear, it’s crucial to ensure landowners can access the necessary resources and support to develop their plots.
The government should consider facilitating access to affordable construction loans or offering tax incentives for timely development.
The FCT Administration should ensure transparency, avoiding bureaucratic bottlenecks hindering development. The broader vision should be to transform Abuja into a world-class city; every undeveloped plot is a step away from that goal.
Did You Know?
- Abuja was officially designated as Nigeria’s capital in 1991, replacing Lagos.
- The master plan for Abuja was designed by the International Planning Associates, a consortium of three American firms.
- Abuja is known for its well-structured layout, making it one of Africa’s few purpose-built capital cities.
- The Aso Rock, a 400-metre monolith, is one of Abuja’s most prominent landmarks.
- The Millennium Park, the largest public park in Abuja, was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.