FCT Minister Wike Accuses Elite of Ruining Abuja’s Master Plan

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pointed fingers at the elite for distorting Abuja’s Master Plan.
Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Wike stated that many issues have plagued the FCT even before he assumed office on August 21, 2023.
The former Rivers State Governor labelled the elite as the “major lawbreakers” in the FCT. He criticized them for building in reserved areas like the Green Area, distorting the city’s original plan.
Wike emphasized that President Bola Tinubu must have considered his track record as Rivers Governor before appointing him as FCT Minister.
He vowed to make solid decisions and assemble a legal team to tackle the erring elite.
The Minister declared there would be “no going back” on plans to demolish buildings that violate the Abuja Master Plan.
Editorial
The recent accusations by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike against the elite for distorting Abuja’s Master Plan are a wake-up call.
The elite, often considered the custodians of societal values, ironically flout the rules.
The distortion of the Master Plan not only affects the aesthetic value of the city but also poses a threat to its sustainability.
The government must act swiftly to rectify this situation, and Wike’s firm stance is a step in the right direction.
However, the government must also ensure the legal process is transparent and fair.
The demolition of buildings should be a last resort and alternative solutions must be explored first.
Did You Know?
- Abuja was officially declared Nigeria’s capital on December 12 1991, replacing Lagos.
- The Abuja Master Plan was designed by the International Planning Associates (IPA), a consortium of three American firms.
- The Green Area in Abuja is meant to serve as an ecological and recreational space for residents.
- Nyesom Wike served as the Governor of Rivers State from May 29 2015, to August 21 2023.
- President Bola Tinubu was a former Governor of Lagos State before becoming President of Nigeria.