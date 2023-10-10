FCTA Cracks Down on Commercial Vehicles, Impounds 69

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Security Taskforce has impounded 69 commercial vehicles for various offences, including wrongful parking, operating rickety vehicles, and failure to use number plates.
This move is part of the FCTA’s ongoing effort to eliminate illegal commercial vehicle operations and enhance the security of Abuja residents.
Abdulateef Bello, Director of the FCTA Directorate of Road Traffic Services, emphasized that the administration remains committed to eradicating nuisances from the city and affirmed that owners of the impounded vehicles would face prosecution by the FCT Mobile Court.
During the operation, three commercial vehicle operators, suspected to be part of a “one-chance” syndicate, were arrested and are set to be handed over to the Police for prosecution.
Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the FCT Department of Development Control, attributed the rise in “one-chance” operations in the city to indiscipline and assured that the administration will continue to utilize the 40 taxi ranks provided by the FCTA in the city centre.
Editorial
The FCTA’s decisive action to impound commercial vehicles violating various regulations underscores a crucial step towards enhancing order and security within the territory.
We believe that while ensuring the smooth operation of commercial activities is vital, it is equally imperative to uphold stringent standards that safeguard the well-being and security of residents and visitors alike.
This initiative highlights the pressing need for a balanced approach that not only facilitates commercial activities but also prioritizes safety and order within the city. It is essential that while providing avenues for commercial operators to conduct their businesses, regulatory bodies enforce compliance with established guidelines and regulations.
We advocate for sustained efforts in enforcing compliance with transportation regulations, ensuring that commercial operators adhere to stipulated guidelines, and safeguarding the public from unscrupulous activities.
It is through such vigilant and consistent regulatory actions that the FCTA can foster a safe, orderly, and conducive environment for both commercial activities and the general populace.
Did You Know?
- The concept of “one-chance” robbery involves criminals operating a vehicle (often a taxi) to rob unsuspecting passengers.
- The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria, where Abuja is located, was created in 1976.
- Abuja became the capital city of Nigeria on December 12, 1991, taking over from Lagos due to its central location among other reasons.
- The FCTA is responsible for administering the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.
- Abuja is known for its well-planned layout, and it is one of the few purpose-built cities in the world.