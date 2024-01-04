Federal Government Encourages States to Adopt Public Service Reforms

Mr Dasuki Arabi, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), has called on state governments to adopt the Federal Government’s public service reforms. This appeal was made in Gombe following a meeting with the top management of the Gombe State Bureau of Public Reforms Service.
Arabi emphasized that the Nigerian public service is undergoing a significant transformation through digitalization, a change initiated by his agency. He stressed the importance of implementing these reforms at the state level to ensure nationwide success. The visit to various states is part of an effort to encourage them to align with President Bola Tinubu’s directive for all state governments to establish their bureaus of public service reforms.
President Tinubu has been mainly focused on these reforms, viewing them as crucial for enhancing service delivery in governance and bridging the gap between government actions and public expectations. Arabi highlighted that his agency is collaborating with key stakeholders to introduce and promote technology adoption, aiming to increase accountability and transparency in public institutions.
Arabi pointed out the necessity of cascading federal initiatives to state levels, noting that the federal government’s workforce comprises only about 2.7 to 2.9 million people. This approach underscores the need for a unified effort across all government levels to achieve comprehensive and effective public service transformation in Nigeria.
Editorial:
The initiative by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms to encourage state governments to adopt federal public service reforms is a commendable step towards national administrative coherence and efficiency. This move recognizes the interconnectedness of federal and state governments in delivering services to the public and the importance of a unified approach in public administration.
The focus on digital transformation as a critical component of these reforms is particularly pertinent in today’s technology-driven world. By integrating digital tools and processes, governments can enhance efficiency, reduce bureaucracy, and improve transparency and accountability. This shift is not just about adopting new technologies but transforming how governments interact with citizens and manage public resources.
The directive from President Bola Tinubu for states to establish their bureaus of public service reforms aligns with his administration’s broader vision of governance. It reflects an understanding that effective public service is foundational to good governance and is critical for meeting the needs and expectations of the citizenry.
However, implementing these reforms at the state level will require careful planning, adequate resources, and a commitment to change management. Each state has unique challenges and contexts, which must be considered to ensure that reforms are relevant and practical. Collaboration between the federal and state governments and engagement with stakeholders will be critical to the successful implementation of these reforms.
The push for public service reforms across all levels of government is a positive development for Nigeria. It promises to bring about a more responsive, efficient, and transparent government, which is essential for the country’s progress and the well-being of its citizens.
Did You Know?
- The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) was established in 2004 as part of Nigeria’s efforts to reform its public service.
- Digital transformation in public service involves using digital technologies to create or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences.
- Nigeria’s public service is one of the largest in Africa, playing a crucial role in implementing government policies and programs.
- The concept of a bureau of public service reforms at the state level is relatively new in Nigeria and aims to ensure uniformity and efficiency in public service delivery.
- The Federal Government of Nigeria employs only a fraction of the country’s total public service workforce, with the majority employed at state and local government levels.