Federal Government Eyes Demolition of 6,000 Illegal Structures in Abuja

The Federal Government contemplates the demolition of approximately 30 unauthorised settlements and over 6,000 illicit buildings in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
This action aims to reinstate the original master plan of the nation’s capital.
Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, announced on his first day in office that any structures violating the Abuja master plan would be demolished, irrespective of the owner’s status.
The PUNCH’s investigation suggests that this urban renewal initiative might impact areas like Apo Mechanic Village, Byanzhin, Dawaki, and Garki Village.
Additionally, those who procured lands from Abuja’s indigenous people might face losses, as the FCT Administration considers these acquisitions illegal.
The 6,000 structures under scrutiny include buildings long abandoned and violating building codes.
A 2022 Federal Capital Territory Administration report highlighted that around 6,000 deserted homes might be subjected to demolition or title revocation.
Editorial:
The Need for Urban Renewal vs The Rights of Residents
The Federal Government’s decision to restore Abuja’s master plan by demolishing illegal structures is a bold move towards urban renewal.
While the intent to maintain the city’s aesthetic and structural integrity is commendable, the approach raises concerns.
The potential demolition of over 6,000 buildings, some of which have been homes to residents for years, poses significant socio-economic implications.
Urban renewal is essential for a city’s growth, ensuring it remains modern, safe, and conducive for its inhabitants. However, the process must be balanced with empathy and foresight.
The government’s decision might inadvertently displace thousands, leading to potential homelessness and socio-economic challenges.
Ensuring that the urban renewal process is not just about tearing down structures but also about building communities is crucial.
The government should consider a phased approach, providing alternative housing solutions for those affected.
Additionally, a comprehensive review of the Abuja master plan is necessary, considering the city’s growth and the influx of its population over the years.
The focus should not only be on the present but also on future-proofing the city for generations to come.
Did You Know?
- Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, was planned in the 1980s to replace Lagos due to its central location.
- The city was designed by the International Planning Associates, a consortium of three American firms.
- Abuja’s Aso Rock is a 400-metre monolith created by water erosion.
- The city is known for its magnificent architectural designs, including the National Mosque and the National Christian Centre.
- Despite being among the youngest, Abuja is one of Nigeria’s ten most populous cities.