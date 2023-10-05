Fg Aims To Transition 10 Million Vehicles To Cng In 3 Years

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to convert 10 million vehicles from Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) within the next 36 months. The announcement was made by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, during the ADIPEC 2023 conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The initiative, which is a collaboration with the private sector, aims to roll out over two million CNG conversion kits for free within the next nine months to promote the utilisation of CNG as the main fuel for vehicles nationwide.
Ekpo highlighted several benefits of the initiative, including the creation of over 100,000 jobs, increased government savings from reduced subsidy payouts for PMS importation, and a reduction in carbon emissions through the use of cleaner gas to power internal combustion engines.
The minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an operational and fiscal environment that supports investments across the upstream, midstream, and downstream gas sectors. He also mentioned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is determined to promote business around Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s ambitious plan to convert 10 million vehicles from PMS to CNG within a relatively short timeframe of 36 months is a bold step towards reducing Nigeria’s carbon footprint and potentially alleviating the economic burden of PMS subsidies.
However, while the initiative is laudable in its intent, it is imperative to scrutinise the feasibility and logistics of such a massive undertaking. We believe that a comprehensive and well-structured plan, which includes a clear roadmap, identified milestones, and a robust framework for implementation, monitoring, and evaluation, is crucial to the success of this initiative.
Moreover, it is essential to consider the infrastructural and technical requirements for such a large-scale conversion of vehicles to CNG.
Are there adequate facilities and skilled personnel to manage the conversions?
Is the supply chain for CNG robust enough to handle the increased demand?
The government must ensure that the initiative is inclusive and accessible to all strata of society, particularly the lower-income and rural populations who may lack the resources or access to benefit from such a programme.
In light of this, we advocate for a phased and well-piloted approach to the implementation of this initiative. It is crucial to conduct pilot projects, gather data, and learn from the initial phases before scaling up to ensure that the plan is viable, sustainable, and capable of delivering the intended benefits to the nation and its citizens.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the largest oil producers in Africa but has struggled with refining petroleum, leading to the importation of PMS.
- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is considered to be more environmentally friendly than other fossil fuels because it emits fewer undesirable gases and ensures cleaner and more efficient combustion.
- Nigeria has one of the largest natural gas reserves in Africa, making it a viable alternative energy source for the country.
- The use of CNG in vehicles can potentially reduce fuel costs significantly compared to PMS.
- Several countries, including India and Brazil, have successfully implemented large-scale conversions of vehicles to CNG to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel.