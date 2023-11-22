Fg Cancels Over 1600 Mining Licences For Non Compliance

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has taken a decisive step by revoking 1,633 mineral titles from various mining companies. This action was announced by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, during a press briefing in Abuja. The reason for this significant revocation is the failure of these companies to adhere to mandatory regulations, specifically the non-payment of annual service fees amounting to N1,500 per cadastral unit.
The revoked titles span various categories, including 536 Exploration Licences, 279 Quarry Licences, 787 Small Scale Mining Licences, and 31 Mining Leases. This decision, sanctioned under the powers conferred by the NMMA 2007, Section 5 (a), reflects the government’s commitment to enforcing compliance and regulating the mining sector effectively.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view the Federal Government’s decision to revoke 1,633 mineral titles as a bold and necessary move to enforce regulatory compliance in the mining sector. This action sends a clear message about the importance of adhering to legal and financial obligations in the industry. It is a step towards establishing order and accountability in a sector that has significant potential for the nation’s economy.
However, this move also raises questions about the effectiveness of the government’s oversight and the compliance mechanisms in place. It’s crucial that the government not only enforces rules but also ensures that mining companies are well-informed and supported in meeting their obligations. This balance is essential for fostering a healthy business environment that encourages investment and sustainable development.
The revocation of these licenses should be seen as an opportunity to reassess and strengthen the mining sector’s regulatory framework. It’s an ideal time for the government to engage with stakeholders to address challenges and improve the sector’s overall governance.
While we applaud the government’s firm stance on compliance, we also encourage a proactive approach in supporting and guiding mining companies towards fulfilling their obligations. Such a strategy will not only ensure compliance but also promote a robust and thriving mining sector in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s Mineral Wealth: Nigeria is endowed with a variety of solid minerals, including gold, coal, and iron ore.
- Mining Sector Potential: The mining sector in Nigeria has the potential to significantly contribute to the economy if properly harnessed.
- Regulatory Framework: The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007 provides the legal framework for the mining sector in Nigeria.
- Small-Scale Mining: A significant portion of mining in Nigeria is done by small-scale miners, highlighting the sector’s diversity.
- Global Mining Standards: Nigeria’s mining sector is increasingly aligning with global standards for environmental and operational practices.