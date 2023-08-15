Fg Dissolves Ad Panel Due To Disputed Judiciary Campaign Billboards

The Federal Government has taken decisive action against the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel, disbanding it due to its endorsement of contentious billboards.
These billboards, bearing the message ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary,’ have been accused of attempting to influence the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), announced this decision in a statement released on Tuesday.
The Advertising Standards Panel, a statutory body within ARCON, ensures that advertisements comply with the nation’s laws and the advertising industry’s Code of Ethics.
Highlighting the reasons for the billboard’s disapproval, Dr Fadolapo stated that the campaign’s central theme is a matter currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, making it inappropriate for public discussion or advertisement.
He further noted that such an advertisement could incite public unrest and is perceived as blackmail against the Nigerian Judiciary and the Tribunal’s Honourable Justices.
In light of these events, ARCON has temporarily suspended its Director and Deputy Director in charge of Regulations while an investigation is conducted.
Dr Fadolapo admitted that while some advertisements did not get the ASP’s nod, there was an oversight in the approval process for one of the concepts.
He announced that ARCON would establish a committee to delve into the circumstances leading to this “erroneous approval” and the breach of vetting guidelines.
Editorial:
The decision to disband the Secretariat of the Advertising Standard Panel sends a clear message about the Federal Government’s stance on maintaining the integrity of the nation’s judiciary. In a democratic society, the judiciary’s independence is paramount.
Any attempt, overt or covert, to influence or sway its decisions undermines the very foundations of democracy.
While some might argue that the billboards merely express public sentiment, it’s essential to consider the broader implications. The timing and content of the billboards could be perceived as an attempt to exert undue pressure on the Tribunal.
Such actions can erode public trust in the judicial system and create an atmosphere of suspicion and doubt.
It’s crucial for all stakeholders, including advertisers and regulatory bodies, to exercise caution and discretion in their actions. The integrity of the nation’s institutions must be preserved at all costs.
The recent events serve as a reminder of the delicate balance that must be maintained between freedom of expression and the preservation of institutional integrity.
Did You Know?
- The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) is Nigeria’s primary body regulating advertisements.
- The ‘All Eyes on The Judiciary’ campaign became a point of contention due to its potential influence on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
- ARCON’s Advertising Standards Panel ensures that advertisements comply with the nation’s laws and the advertising industry’s Code of Ethics.
- ‘jus pendis’ refers to a matter currently under judicial consideration and thus should not be a subject of public discussion.
- The judiciary’s integrity is a cornerstone of any democratic society, ensuring fair and impartial justice.