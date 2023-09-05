FG Sets 30-Day Deadline for Illegal Miners’ License Review

The Federal Government has given illegal miners a 30-day ultimatum to cease operations. Minister of Solid Minerals Development Dele Alake, announced the decision during a press conference in Abuja.
He expressed frustration over failed attempts to formalise unlicensed miners into cooperatives.
Alake also revealed plans to review all mining licenses as part of the ministry’s transformation agenda. This includes forming the Nigerian Solid Minerals Cooperation, partnering with mining multinationals, and establishing a mine police/task force.
The minister aims to generate data for solid minerals in Nigeria and create stability in the sector.
Last week, Alake promised to enforce stricter regulations to sanitise the solid minerals sector. He pledged to prioritise investors to boost the economy and create jobs.
Australian High Commission to Nigeria, Ms. Lean Johnston, is committed to supporting the optimisation of solid minerals in Nigeria.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s 30-day ultimatum to illegal miners is a step in the right direction but raises questions about the effectiveness of such a short timeline.
Illegal mining poses significant environmental and economic risks, and a comprehensive approach is needed to address this issue.
The announcement of a transformation agenda by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development is promising. However, the government must ensure that these plans are not mere rhetoric but translate into actionable policies.
Forming a mine police/task force is particularly noteworthy and could deter illegal activities.
The involvement of international partners like Australia is encouraging but should not overshadow the need for domestic solutions.
The government must balance attracting foreign investment and building local capacity in the mining sector.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is rich in solid minerals, including gold, tin, limestone, and coal.
- Illegal mining can lead to environmental degradation and loss of biodiversity.
- Despite its vast mineral resources, the mining sector contributes less than 1% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- Australia is a global leader in the mining industry, with expertise in exploration, extraction, and processing.
- The Nigerian Solid Minerals Cooperation is a proposed entity to formalise and regulate the mining sector.