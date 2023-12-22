Government Resumes N-Power Arrears Payment, Confirms Minister Edu

The Federal Government of Nigeria has recommenced the payment of arrears to participants of the N-Power Programme, a scheme initially established to tackle youth unemployment and promote social development. These arrears, owed from the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, are now being settled under the current administration.
Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, confirmed this development during her appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today. She stated that the payment process, which began on Wednesday, will persist until every eligible beneficiary has received their dues. Edu emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring these young individuals receive the funds the previous government owed them.
The N-Power programme, launched on June 8, 2016, by then-President Muhammadu Buhari, was temporarily suspended following the transition to President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Edu explained that the current government is focused on clearing the backlog of payments before relaunching the programme. She highlighted the challenges faced in the payment process, including issues with a consultant responsible for managing these payments. The government has since recovered the funds into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and initiated a thorough scrutiny of the beneficiaries, leading to the current disbursement.
Edu appealed for patience from the youth as the government works to settle these arrears, reiterating the administration’s dedication to reducing unemployment and creating job opportunities for Nigerians.
Editorial
The resumption of arrears payments to N-Power beneficiaries is a commendable step by the Nigerian government, reflecting a commitment to fulfilling past obligations and supporting the nation’s youth. The N-Power programme, conceived to combat youth unemployment and foster social development, represents a crucial initiative in addressing young Nigerians’ challenges.
The decision to clear the backlog of payments before relaunching the programme demonstrates a responsible approach to governance. It acknowledges the importance of trust and reliability in government schemes, especially those aimed at empowering the younger generation. The government sets a positive precedent for future initiatives by ensuring that past commitments are honoured.
This development also highlights the need for efficient and transparent systems in managing government programmes. The challenges encountered in the disbursement of funds underscore the importance of robust oversight and accountability mechanisms. Streamlining these processes can significantly enhance the effectiveness of such initiatives, ensuring that the intended benefits reach the participants promptly and without unnecessary complications.
As the government plans to relaunch the N-Power programme, it is essential to learn from past experiences. Incorporating lessons from the challenges faced in the payment process can lead to more efficient and impactful implementation in the future. The focus should remain on creating sustainable opportunities for the youth, equipping them with the skills and resources needed to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.
The resumption of N-Power payments is not just about settling financial dues; it’s about reaffirming the government’s commitment to its youth and the nation’s future. It is a step towards building a more inclusive and prosperous society where every young Nigerian can contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.
Did You Know?
- The N-Power programme is part of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Program, one of Africa’s most significant social welfare initiatives.
- Since its inception, the N-Power programme has provided training and employment opportunities to hundreds of thousands of young Nigerians.
- The programme, catering to different sectors, offers various categories, including N-Power Teach, N-Power Health, N-Power Agro, and N-Power Tech.
- Beneficiaries of the N-Power programme receive a monthly stipend and are also provided with electronic devices to aid their learning and job execution.
- The N-Power scheme is designed to provide temporary employment and equip participants with lifelong skills to improve their employability and entrepreneurial capabilities.