Government to Enforce Accessibility Standards for Disabled from January 2024

Yohaig NG reports that the Federal Government has intended to enforce stricter accessibility standards for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in public buildings starting January 17, 2024. This announcement was made by Dr James Lalu, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, during a press briefing in Abuja. The briefing was part of the activities marking the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Dr. Lalu stated that the commission would begin enforcement actions after the five-year grace period provided to organizations expires on January 16, 2024. This move marks a transition from advocacy to enforcement of the commission’s laws. The commission plans to form a special task force in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance with the accessibility law.
The task force, to be set up before Christmas this year, will start operations immediately in January 2024. It will conduct physical assessments of facilities in critical offices to ensure they meet the required standards. Besides physical accessibility, the commission will also evaluate the employment composition within these organizations, focusing on the mandated five per cent employment opportunities for PWDs.
Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, affirmed the commission’s full support from President Bola Tinubu’s Administration in implementing these laws. She emphasized that the effective implementation and enforcement of disability laws are a collective responsibility and assured stakeholders of their commitment to protecting the rights and privileges of PWDs.
Editorial
The recent announcement by Yohaig NG regarding the Federal Government’s plan to enforce accessibility laws for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) is a significant step towards inclusivity and equality. This initiative, spearheaded by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, is not just about compliance with laws; it’s a profound statement about the kind of society we aspire to be—one that recognizes and respects the dignity and rights of all its members, regardless of their physical abilities.
The decision to transition from advocacy to enforcement reflects a necessary shift in approach. For too long, the needs of PWDs have been sidelined, often treated as an afterthought in public policy and infrastructure development. Establishing a special task force to ensure compliance indicates that the government is serious about making inclusivity a reality.
However, the journey towards a truly inclusive society is not the sole responsibility of the government. It requires a collective effort from all sectors of society. Businesses, organizations, and individuals must embrace the spirit of these laws, understanding that accessibility is not a burden but an opportunity to create a more equitable and diverse community.
This initiative goes beyond just physical accessibility. It encompasses the broader aspects of inclusion, such as employment opportunities for PWDs. Ensuring PWDs have fair access to employment is crucial for their economic empowerment and social integration. It’s about recognizing the valuable contributions that PWDs can make to our society when given the opportunity.
As we move towards enforcing these accessibility laws, let us remember that this is more than just compliance. It’s about building a society that values every individual, creating environments where everyone can thrive and contribute regardless of physical abilities. It’s a commitment to a future where inclusivity is an ideal and a lived reality.
Did You Know?
- Global Disability Statistics: Over 1 billion people, approximately 15% of the world’s population, live with some form of disability.
- Nigeria’s Disability Act: Nigeria’s Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act was signed into law in 2019, providing a legal framework for the rights and protection of PWDs.
- Accessibility in Architecture: The concept of ‘Universal Design’ in architecture aims to create environments that are accessible to all people, regardless of age, disability, or other factors.
- Economic Impact of Inclusion: Inclusive policies for PWDs can lead to significant economic benefits, with studies showing that better inclusion can increase GDP by up to 7%.
- Technology for Accessibility: Advancements in technology, such as voice recognition software and mobility devices, have significantly improved the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities.